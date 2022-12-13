SANGUISUGABOGG (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Homicidal Ecstasy qui sortira le 3 février via Century Media. "Necrosexual Deviant" s'écoute ci-dessous :
HELLISH (Blackened Thrash Metal, Chili) offre son nouvel opus The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 16 décembre via Dying Victims Productions (LP) et Unspeakable Axe Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. The Ancient Entity of the Darkest Light [3:54]
2. Black Stones [4:11]
3. Violent, Bloody & Cold [4:53]
4. Goddess Death [4:10]
5. Nocturnal Trudge [3:54]
6. Secrets of the Sands [3:04]
7. Dreamlike Fears [3:39]
8. The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents [4:54]
REAPTILE (Sludge/Hardcore/Grunge, Suisse) vient de sortir son nouvel album Humanidead sur Hexerei Records, Helldog Records, Throne Of Lies Records & Vinyltroll Records. Tracklist :
01. Every Lost Hours
02. Turncoats & Traitors
03. Redemption Denied
04. Birds of Prey
05. To Fake a Tragedy
06. Crutches
07. Last one
08. Big Nothing
09. Humanidead
10. Constantine
11. Matthew V 28-29-30
12. Scene Prison
13. Stone Cold
