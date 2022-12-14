|
Les news du 14 Décembre 2022
News
Les news du 14 Décembre 2022 Malefic Throne - Sanzu - Bis•nte - Seer of the Void - Zane - Gosudar - Malignant Altar - Krypticy - Ocean of Grief - Dawohl - Narrow Head
|Le all-star band MALEFIC THRONE Malefic Throne (Death Metal, USA) rejoint l'écurie Agonia Records pour la sortie d'un premier longue-durée l'année prochaine.
Line-up:
Gene Palubucki – guitars
Steve Tucker – vocals and bass
John Longstreth - drums
|SANZU (Death Metal/Deathcore, Australie) sera prochainement de retour avec un nouvel opus intitulé Our Behaviour When Drowning. En attendant, découvrez le morceau "Throne Of Rope" ci-dessous.
|BIS•NTE (Stoner/Doom, Espagne) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "In the Other Side" issu de son nouvel album Broken qui sort le 12 janvier chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Army of Faith
2. Can You Save Me
3. In the Other Side
4. Mother Nature
5. Of Love Undone
6. The Evil Inside
7. Venom in the Blood
|SEER OF THE VOID (Doom Metal, Grèce) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Electric Father" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Mantra Monolith prévu le 27 janvier via Venerate Industries. Tracklist :
1: Astride
2: Electric Father
3: Death is my name
4: Seventh Son
5: Seer of the Void
6: Demon’s Hand
7: Hex
8: Necromancer
|ZANE (Doom/Sludge, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Not Idealistic, No" tiré de son nouvel EP It Was All a Joke paru le mois dernier sur Wormholedeath.
|GOSUDAR (Death Metal, Russie) et MALIGNANT ALTAR (Death Metal, USA) offrent leur split en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 16 décembre chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records et Rotted Life Records. Tracklist :
1. Gosudar - Mortified Transformation [10:02]
2. Gosudar - Domination of Irreality [6:46]
3. Malignant Altar - Malfeasance (Inexorable Enmity) [6:34]
4. Malignant Altar - The Awakening of the Majestic Darkness [Imprecation cover] [4:55]
|KRYPTICY (Death Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie fin 2023 d'un prochain opus.
|OCEAN OF GRIEF (Melodic Doom/Death, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Pale Existence le 3 mars via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Poetry For The Dead
2. Dale Of Haunted Shades
3. Unspoken Actions
4. Imprisoned Between Worlds
5. Cryptic Constellations
6. Pale Wisdom
7. Undeserving
|DAWOHL (Brutal Death, France) a dévoilé son tout premier clip vidéo pour le morceau "Telos - Immanent Orthogenesis" extrait de son premier long-format Leviathan sorti en avril dernier sur Dolorem Records.
|Intitulé Moments Of Clarity, le nouvel album de NARROW HEAD (Grunge, USA) sortira le 10 février prochain via Run For Cover Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le clip de "Geargead" :
01. The Real
02. Moments Of Clarity (YouTube)
03. Sunday
04. Trepanation
05. Breakup Song
06. Fine Day
07. Caroline
08. The World
09. Gearhead
10. Flesh & Solitude
11. The Comedown
12. Soft To Touch
