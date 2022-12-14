»

(Lien direct) BIS•NTE (Stoner/Doom, Espagne) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "In the Other Side" issu de son nouvel album Broken qui sort le 12 janvier chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



1. Army of Faith

2. Can You Save Me

3. In the Other Side

4. Mother Nature

5. Of Love Undone

6. The Evil Inside

7. Venom in the Blood



