Jours Pâles
 Jours Pâles - Tensions (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Les news du 11 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 11 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Technical E... (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Grand Belial's Key
 Grand Belial's Key - Kohani... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Schizophrenia
 Schizophrenia - Recollectio... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 9 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 9 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Devin Townsend
 Devin Townsend - Lightwork (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Diabolizer
 Diabolizer - Khalkedonian D... (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Draakanaon
 Draakanaon - Le Diable en p... (C)
Par Drk666		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Secrets... (C)
Par Drk666		   
Mayhem
 Mayhem - Chimera (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slayer
 Slayer - Reign In Blood (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Les news du 6 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 6 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Altars Ablaze
 Altars Ablaze - Life Desecr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Epitaphe
 Epitaphe - II (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Gestapo 666
 Gestapo 666 - Satanic Terro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 5 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 5 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Godless Truth
 Godless Truth - Godless Truth (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 28 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Lovgun
 Lovgun - Bon shit bon genre (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Gevurah
 Gevurah - Gehinnom (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 2 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 2 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Les news du 1 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 1 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   

Les news du 14 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 14 Décembre 2022 Temtris - Malefic Throne - Sanzu - Bis•nte - Seer of the Void - Zane - Gosudar - Malignant Altar - Krypticy - Ocean of Grief - Dawohl - Narrow Head
»
(Lien direct)
TEMTRIS (Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Khaos Divine le 17 mars via WormholeDeath. Plus d'infos prochainement...

»
(Lien direct)
Le all-star band MALEFIC THRONE Malefic Throne (Death Metal, USA) rejoint l'écurie Agonia Records pour la sortie d'un premier longue-durée l'année prochaine.

Line-up:
Gene Palubucki – guitars
Steve Tucker – vocals and bass
John Longstreth - drums

»
(Lien direct)
SANZU (Death Metal/Deathcore, Australie) sera prochainement de retour avec un nouvel opus intitulé Our Behaviour When Drowning. En attendant, découvrez le morceau "Throne Of Rope" ci-dessous.

»
(Lien direct)
BIS•NTE (Stoner/Doom, Espagne) propose une "lyric video" pour le titre "In the Other Side" issu de son nouvel album Broken qui sort le 12 janvier chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Army of Faith
2. Can You Save Me
3. In the Other Side
4. Mother Nature
5. Of Love Undone
6. The Evil Inside
7. Venom in the Blood

»
(Lien direct)
SEER OF THE VOID (Doom Metal, Grèce) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Electric Father" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Mantra Monolith prévu le 27 janvier via Venerate Industries. Tracklist :

1: Astride
2: Electric Father
3: Death is my name
4: Seventh Son
5: Seer of the Void
6: Demon’s Hand
7: Hex
8: Necromancer

»
(Lien direct)
ZANE (Doom/Sludge, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Not Idealistic, No" tiré de son nouvel EP It Was All a Joke paru le mois dernier sur Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
GOSUDAR (Death Metal, Russie) et MALIGNANT ALTAR (Death Metal, USA) offrent leur split en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 16 décembre chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records et Rotted Life Records. Tracklist :

1. Gosudar - Mortified Transformation [10:02]
2. Gosudar - Domination of Irreality [6:46]
3. Malignant Altar - Malfeasance (Inexorable Enmity) [6:34]
4. Malignant Altar - The Awakening of the Majestic Darkness [Imprecation cover] [4:55]

»
(Lien direct)
KRYPTICY (Death Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie fin 2023 d'un prochain opus.

»
(Lien direct)
OCEAN OF GRIEF (Melodic Doom/Death, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Pale Existence le 3 mars via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Poetry For The Dead
2. Dale Of Haunted Shades
3. Unspoken Actions
4. Imprisoned Between Worlds
5. Cryptic Constellations
6. Pale Wisdom
7. Undeserving

»
(Lien direct)
DAWOHL (Brutal Death, France) a dévoilé son tout premier clip vidéo pour le morceau "Telos - Immanent Orthogenesis" extrait de son premier long-format Leviathan sorti en avril dernier sur Dolorem Records.

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Moments Of Clarity, le nouvel album de NARROW HEAD (Grunge, USA) sortira le 10 février prochain via Run For Cover Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le clip de "Geargead" :

01. The Real
02. Moments Of Clarity (YouTube)
03. Sunday
04. Trepanation
05. Breakup Song
06. Fine Day
07. Caroline
08. The World
09. Gearhead
10. Flesh & Solitude
11. The Comedown
12. Soft To Touch
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
14 Décembre 2022
14 Décembre 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
