»

(Lien direct) HATE FOREST (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira le 21 décembre sur Osmose Productions son nouvel album intitulé Innermost. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici.



01. Those Who Howl Inside The Snowstorm

02. By Full Moon's Light Alone The Steppe Throne Can Be Seen

03. Ice Cold Bloodless Veins

04. Temple Of The Great Eternal Night

05. Whiteout Silence

06. Solitude In Starry December