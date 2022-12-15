Les news du 15 Décembre 2022
Les news du 15 Décembre 2022 Hate Forest - Sewer Fiend - Plague Patrol
|HATE FOREST (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira le 21 décembre sur Osmose Productions son nouvel album intitulé Innermost. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici.
01. Those Who Howl Inside The Snowstorm
02. By Full Moon's Light Alone The Steppe Throne Can Be Seen
03. Ice Cold Bloodless Veins
04. Temple Of The Great Eternal Night
05. Whiteout Silence
06. Solitude In Starry December
|SEWER FIEND (Death / Doom, Royaume-Uni) et PLAGUE PATROL (Death Metal, République Tchèque) sortiront ce vendredi sur Dry Cough Records, Headsplit Records et PsychoControl Records un split cassette intitulé God From The Nameless Pit (une version vinyle est annoncée pour le début d'année 2023). Deux extraits sont disponibles ci-dessous dans la même vidéo :
