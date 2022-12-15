chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
98 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Jours Pâles
 Jours Pâles - Tensions (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Les news du 11 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 11 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Technical E... (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Grand Belial's Key
 Grand Belial's Key - Kohani... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Schizophrenia
 Schizophrenia - Recollectio... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 9 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 9 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Devin Townsend
 Devin Townsend - Lightwork (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Diabolizer
 Diabolizer - Khalkedonian D... (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Draakanaon
 Draakanaon - Le Diable en p... (C)
Par Drk666		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Secrets... (C)
Par Drk666		   
Mayhem
 Mayhem - Chimera (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slayer
 Slayer - Reign In Blood (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Les news du 6 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 6 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Altars Ablaze
 Altars Ablaze - Life Desecr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Epitaphe
 Epitaphe - II (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Gestapo 666
 Gestapo 666 - Satanic Terro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 5 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 5 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Godless Truth
 Godless Truth - Godless Truth (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 28 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Lovgun
 Lovgun - Bon shit bon genre (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Gevurah
 Gevurah - Gehinnom (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 2 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 2 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Les news du 1 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 1 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   

Les news du 15 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 15 Décembre 2022 Hate Forest - Sewer Fiend - Plague Patrol
»
(Lien direct)
HATE FOREST (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira le 21 décembre sur Osmose Productions son nouvel album intitulé Innermost. Les pré-commandes sont disponibles ici.

01. Those Who Howl Inside The Snowstorm
02. By Full Moon's Light Alone The Steppe Throne Can Be Seen
03. Ice Cold Bloodless Veins
04. Temple Of The Great Eternal Night
05. Whiteout Silence
06. Solitude In Starry December

»
(Lien direct)
SEWER FIEND (Death / Doom, Royaume-Uni) et PLAGUE PATROL (Death Metal, République Tchèque) sortiront ce vendredi sur Dry Cough Records, Headsplit Records et PsychoControl Records un split cassette intitulé God From The Nameless Pit (une version vinyle est annoncée pour le début d'année 2023). Deux extraits sont disponibles ci-dessous dans la même vidéo :
Thrasho AxGxB
15 Décembre 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Hate Forest
 Hate Forest
Black Metal - 1995 - 		  
Plague Patrol
 Plague Patrol
Death Metal - 2020 - République Tchèque		   
Sewer Fiend
 Sewer Fiend
Death / Doom - Royaume-Uni		   
Life's Question
World Full Of​.​.​.
Lire la chronique
Mind Imperium
Nemesis
Lire la chronique
Mortuous
Upon Desolation
Lire la chronique
Necromutilator
Oath Of Abhorrence
Lire la chronique
Elder
Innate Passage
Lire la chronique
Iron Flesh
Limb After Limb
Lire la chronique
Gate of Mind
The Beast Inside (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ofermod
Ofermodian Litanies (EP)
Lire la chronique
Jours Pâles
Tensions
Lire la chronique
Grand Belial's Key
Kohanic Charmers
Lire la chronique
Epectase
Nécroses
Lire la chronique
Sickness
Daemones Sub Terra
Lire la chronique
Schizophrenia
Recollections Of The Insane
Lire la chronique
Striborg
Through the Melancholy Tunn...
Lire la chronique
Soul Blind
Feel It All Around
Lire la chronique
Blodhemn
Sverger Hemn
Lire la chronique
Sun Eater
Vermin
Lire la chronique
Altars Ablaze
Life Desecration
Lire la chronique
Tribal Gaze
The Nine Choirs
Lire la chronique
Pourquoi les FEMMES sont si méchantes (dans le black metal)
Lire le podcast
Gestapo 666
Satanic Terrorism
Lire la chronique
Epitaphe
II
Lire la chronique
Fall Of Seraphs
From Dust To Creation
Lire la chronique
Godless Truth
Godless Truth
Lire la chronique
Smashed
Spreading Death
Lire la chronique
Hordous
Mon fant​ô​me
Lire la chronique
Lovgun
Bon shit bon genre
Lire la chronique
Gevurah
Gehinnom
Lire la chronique
Woods Of Desolation
The Falling Tide
Lire la chronique
Power From Hell
Shadows Devouring Light
Lire la chronique