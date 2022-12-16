chargement...

Les news du 16 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 16 Décembre 2022 Schizophrenia - Blood Red Throne - Hanging Garden - Cursed Excruciation - Psilocybe Larvae - Nigrum - Panssarituho
»
(Lien direct)
SCHIZOPHRENIA (Death / Thrash, Belgique) sortira le 7 février 2023 un EP de reprises intitulé Chants Of The Abyss. En voici un nouvel extrait avec la vidéo de "Bullet", reprise des Misfits :

01. Necrophiliac (Slayer Cover)
02. Maze Of Torment (Morbid Angel Cover) (YouTube)
03. Metal Meltdown (Judas Priest Cover)
04. Bullet (Misfits Cover)
05. Strike Of The Beast (Exodus Cover)
06. Race Against Time (GBH Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD RED THRONE (Death Metal, Norvège) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez Soulseller Records pour la sortie de son prochain album prévu dans la seconde moitié de 2023. Affaire à suivre !

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic Metal, Finlande) a posté son nouveau single "The Four Winds" tiré de son prochain opus The Garden qui sort le 24 mars chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. The Garden
2. The Four Winds
3. The Construct
4. The Song of Spring
5. The Fire at First Dawn
6. The Nightfall
7. The Stolen Fire
8. The Journey
9. The Derelict Bay
10. The Fireside
11. The Resolute

»
(Lien direct)
CURSED EXCRUCIATION (Black/Death, Brésil) a dévoilé le titre "Beast of Fire" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Arcane Diabolism à paraître le 13 janvier via Iron Bonehead Production. Tracklist :

1. The Call... (Intro)
2. Initiation (The Oath of Darkness)
3. Goetic Glorification
4. The Sorcerer of Antioch
5. Daughters of Nyx
6. Beast of Fire
7. Black Altar Sacrifice
8. The Rapture (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
PSILOCYBE LARVAE (Melodic Doom/Death, Russie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Sorvali Cemetery" issu de son dernier album Where Silence Dwells paru en 2021. Ci-dessous le communiqué du leader Vit Belobritsky :

"The song is dedicated to my hometown Vyborg where Psilocybe Larvae was formed. Sorvali is the Finnish name of the island that became the district of the town. The cemetery in Sorvali was abandoned and ruined in the Soviet period when Vyborg (Viipuri in Finnish) became part of the USSR after the Winter War and then WWII. I decided to tell about this place where the ashes of Finns, Swedes, Germans, and Russians rest and wrote lyrics about a restless spirit wandering through the cemetery. I tried to show the connection of times, that indifference and disrespect for the past lead to the destruction of history, memory, and human values. It's so hard to know this is happening in our country, especially these days".

»
(Lien direct)
NIGRUM (Black Metal, Mexique) offre son premier long-format Elevenfold Tail en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Into Endless Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Prologue
2. Haunting Fields
3. Ea Quae Sanguinem Bibit
4. Per Sepulchra Regionum
5. Murderer, Dweller
6. In Nocte Consilium
7. Reaching Arms Beyond
8. Eleven Feathered Tempest
9. Serpent's Tribe
10. Epilogue
11. Apparition

»
(Lien direct)
PANSSARITUHO (Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Syvälle haudattu" extrait de son nouvel album Sanansaattaja qui sort ce mois-ci.
16 Décembre 2022
16 Décembre 2022

Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
