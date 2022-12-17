»

DEAD SOUL ALLIANCE (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus Spiralling to Lunacy le 17 février sur Cryptorium9. Tracklist :



1. Within The Darkness

2. The Demons That Be

3. Spiralling To Lunacy

4. Condemnation Through Fear

5. Silencing The Masses

6. Products Of Pain

7. New Normal Nihilist

8. Freedom Of Death

9. False Reconciliation



<a href="https://dsadeath.bandcamp.com/album/spiralling-to-lunacy">Spiralling To Lunacy by Dead Soul Alliance</a>