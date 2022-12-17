chargement...

Les news du 17 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 17 Décembre 2022 Morphetik - Carrion - Bodyfarm - Depravation - Dead Soul Alliance - Malice Divine
»
(Lien direct)
MORPHETIK (Thrash Metal, Suède) a posté sur Spotify son nouveau single "World Wide War" extrait de son nouveau disque Proclamation of War à venir le 24 février.

»
(Lien direct)
CARRION (Death Metal, Belgique) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Genetic Alteration" tiré de son prochain opus Morbid Nailgun Necropsy dont la sortie est programmée pour le 3 mars sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Eradication
2. Nematodes
3. Morbid Nailgun Necropsy
4. Genetic Alteration
5. Gingeritis
6. Cofagrigus
7. Mental Vortex
8. Abaddon's Pit
9. Forced Into Depravity

»
(Lien direct)
BODYFARM (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Blasting Tyranny" issu de son nouvel album Ultimate Abomination qui sort le 24 février chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Torment [3:30]
2. Symbolical Warfare [4:45]
3. The Wicked Red [5:19]
4. Blasting Tyranny [3:47]
5. The Swamp [6:35]
6. Carving Repentance [4:58]
7. Empire of Iniquity [3:50]
8. Soul Damnation [3:50]
9. Sacrilege of the Fallen [3:31]
10. Charlatan Messiah [3:33]

»
(Lien direct)
DEPRAVATION (Blackened Death/Doom, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "War Dreams of Itself" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque IV: Letvm prévu le 17 février via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Nur einen Spalt
02. Vampire Burial
03. War Dreams of Itself
04. Involuntary Violence
05. Im Schatten
06. Lessons of Darkness
07. Certain Death
08. Suffering
09. Sadness

»
(Lien direct)
DEAD SOUL ALLIANCE (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus Spiralling to Lunacy le 17 février sur Cryptorium9. Tracklist :

1. Within The Darkness
2. The Demons That Be
3. Spiralling To Lunacy
4. Condemnation Through Fear
5. Silencing The Masses
6. Products Of Pain
7. New Normal Nihilist
8. Freedom Of Death
9. False Reconciliation

»
(Lien direct)
MALICE DIVINE (Melodic Black/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Silenced Judgement" extrait de son nouvel album Everlasting Ascendancy à paraître le 27 janvier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Silenced Judgement (4:10)
2. Apparitions Of Conquest (8:22)
3. Usurping The Paragon (6:07)
4. At One With Infinity (6:06)
5. Parasitic Demons (5:39)
6. Reclaimed Strength (5:31)
7. Illusions Of Fragmentation (8:39)
8. Everlasting Ascendancy (8:10)

Durée totale : 52:44
Thrasho Keyser
17 Décembre 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
