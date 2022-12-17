CARRION (Death Metal, Belgique) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Genetic Alteration" tiré de son prochain opus Morbid Nailgun Necropsy dont la sortie est programmée pour le 3 mars sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
BODYFARM (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Blasting Tyranny" issu de son nouvel album Ultimate Abomination qui sort le 24 février chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Torment [3:30]
2. Symbolical Warfare [4:45]
3. The Wicked Red [5:19]
4. Blasting Tyranny [3:47]
5. The Swamp [6:35]
6. Carving Repentance [4:58]
7. Empire of Iniquity [3:50]
8. Soul Damnation [3:50]
9. Sacrilege of the Fallen [3:31]
10. Charlatan Messiah [3:33]
DEAD SOUL ALLIANCE (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus Spiralling to Lunacy le 17 février sur Cryptorium9. Tracklist :
1. Within The Darkness
2. The Demons That Be
3. Spiralling To Lunacy
4. Condemnation Through Fear
5. Silencing The Masses
6. Products Of Pain
7. New Normal Nihilist
8. Freedom Of Death
9. False Reconciliation
MALICE DIVINE (Melodic Black/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Silenced Judgement" extrait de son nouvel album Everlasting Ascendancy à paraître le 27 janvier en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Silenced Judgement (4:10)
2. Apparitions Of Conquest (8:22)
3. Usurping The Paragon (6:07)
4. At One With Infinity (6:06)
5. Parasitic Demons (5:39)
6. Reclaimed Strength (5:31)
7. Illusions Of Fragmentation (8:39)
8. Everlasting Ascendancy (8:10)
