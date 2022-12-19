chargement...

Les news du 19 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 19 Décembre 2022 Necrovation - Hate Forest
»
(Lien direct)
NECROVATION (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 24 février 2023 sur Blood Harvest Records un nouveau EP deux titres intitulé Storm The Void / Starving Grave. En voici un extrait :

01. Storm The Void
02. Starving Grave

»
(Lien direct)
HATE FOREST (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira le 21 décembre un nouvel album intitulé Innermost. Disponible sous les couleurs d'Osmose Productions, celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Those Who Howl Inside The Snowstorm
02. By Full Moon's Light Alone The Steppe Throne Can Be Seen
03. Ice-Cold Bloodless Veins
04. Temple Of The Great Eternal Night
05. Whiteout Silence
06. Solitude In Starry December
19 Décembre 2022
19 Décembre 2022

