Les news du 19 Décembre 2022
News
Les news du 19 Décembre 2022 Necrovation - Hate Forest
|NECROVATION (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 24 février 2023 sur Blood Harvest Records un nouveau EP deux titres intitulé Storm The Void / Starving Grave. En voici un extrait :
01. Storm The Void
02. Starving Grave
|HATE FOREST (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira le 21 décembre un nouvel album intitulé Innermost. Disponible sous les couleurs d'Osmose Productions, celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Those Who Howl Inside The Snowstorm
02. By Full Moon's Light Alone The Steppe Throne Can Be Seen
03. Ice-Cold Bloodless Veins
04. Temple Of The Great Eternal Night
05. Whiteout Silence
06. Solitude In Starry December
