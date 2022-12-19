»

(Lien direct) HATE FOREST (Black Metal, Ukraine) sortira le 21 décembre un nouvel album intitulé Innermost. Disponible sous les couleurs d'Osmose Productions, celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Those Who Howl Inside The Snowstorm

02. By Full Moon's Light Alone The Steppe Throne Can Be Seen

03. Ice-Cold Bloodless Veins

04. Temple Of The Great Eternal Night

05. Whiteout Silence

06. Solitude In Starry December



