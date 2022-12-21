chargement...

Les news du 21 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 21 Décembre 2022 Act Of Impalement - Scars of Atrophy - Embryo - Caedeous - Hiems - Rotpit - Grymmstalt
»
(Lien direct)
ACT OF IMPALEMENT (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Infernal Ordinance le 2 février 2023 sur Caligari Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Summoning The Final Conflagration" :

01. Summoning The Final Conflagration
02. Bogbody
03. In Wolflight
04. Specters Of Unlight
05. Creeping Barrage
06. Atomic Hecatomb
07. Blasphemies Rebirth
08. Death Hex
09. Erased

»
(Lien direct)
SCARS OF ATROPHY (Thrash Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau pour le morceau-titre de son premier EP Nations Divide paru le 18 juin en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
EMBRYO (Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, Italie) rejoint Rockshots Records. Le nouvel opus A Vivid Shade on Misery sortira le 17 mars avec en batteur de session George Kollias (Nile). Tracklist :

1. Pride - 3:58
2. Highest Fame - 4:19
3. Darkest Lights - 4:01
4. The Seed of Lividity - 4:02
5. MMDC - 5:04
6. Medusa - 4:18
7. Vanitas - 3:59
8. Concrete Visionary - 3:29

Durée totale : 33:13

»
(Lien direct)
CAEDEOUS (Symphonic Extreme Metal, Portugal) a signé sur Black Sunset/MDD pour la sortie d'un nouvel album au printemps 2023.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band HIEMS (Black Metal, Italie) vient de signer sur Agonia Records et prépare actuellement la sortie de son troisième album, le premier depuis 2009, à paraître dans le courant de l'année prochaine.

Alessandro “Algol” Comerio a écrit : “I'm absolutely thrilled to join forces with Agonia Records for the next Hiems album. “I've really put a lot of effort in creating a summa of what represents myself and my 25+ years musical career, and I could not imagine a better label to release this monster.”

»
(Lien direct)
ROTPIT (Death Metal, Suède/Allemagne) vient de signer sur War-Anthem Records. Après une démo et un single, le groupe a annoncé qu'il sortirait son premier album courant 2023.

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Anthems Of Mournful Despondency, le premier album de GRYMMSTALT (Black Metal, Chili, Équateur) sort aujourd'hui via Signal Rex. Celui-ci s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Seelenangst
02. Wehmut
03. Nachsinnen
04. Nachgiebigkeit
05 Schmerzan
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
21 Décembre 2022

