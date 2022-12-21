»

(Lien direct) HIEMS (Black Metal, Italie) vient de signer sur Agonia Records et prépare actuellement la sortie de son troisième album, le premier depuis 2009, à paraître dans le courant de l'année prochaine.



Alessandro “Algol” Comerio a écrit : “I'm absolutely thrilled to join forces with Agonia Records for the next Hiems album. “I've really put a lot of effort in creating a summa of what represents myself and my 25+ years musical career, and I could not imagine a better label to release this monster.”