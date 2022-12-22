chargement...

Les news du 22 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 22 Décembre 2022 Catacomb - A Diadem of Dead Stars - Olēka - Spectral Corruption
»
(Lien direct)
CATACOMB (Death Metal, France) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie au printemps de son premier long-format When the Stars Are Right, trente-deux ans après sa formation.

»
(Lien direct)
A DIADEM OF DEAD STARS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Grèce) sortira une compilation intitulée Emerald Sunsets le 3 février chez III Damnation Productions. Celle-ci comprendra le single "...Of Green Pastures..." (2020), la démo The Light That Burns (2020) et l'EP The Furrow of Woes. Tracklist :

1. The Furrow of Woes [7:08]
2. And Swallows Flew Away From This Land [7:08]
3. The Light That Burns [6:10]
4. Of Green Pastures [6:55]

»
(Lien direct)
OLĒKA (Melodic Death/Groove Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Dead Echoes" extrait de son premier EP Driftwood qui sort au format physique le 20 janvier via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Two Years
2. The Manufactured Truth
3. Pulse
4. Dead Echoes

»
(Lien direct)
SPECTRAL CORRUPTION (Black Metal, Slovaquie) offre son nouvel album Requiem en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie hier sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Preludium [3:11]
2. Atrocious Insurrection [7:02]
3. Souls of Abhorrence [7:27]
4. Devotion of Desolation [6:49]
5. The Destiny Awaits [4:57]
6. Congregating Hate Into Enrage [7:17]
7. A Burning Spear To The Heart Of Dawn (Part I) [Lamp of Murmuur cover] [10:42]
Thrasho Keyser
22 Décembre 2022

