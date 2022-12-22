»

(Lien direct) A DIADEM OF DEAD STARS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Grèce) sortira une compilation intitulée Emerald Sunsets le 3 février chez III Damnation Productions. Celle-ci comprendra le single "...Of Green Pastures..." (2020), la démo The Light That Burns (2020) et l'EP The Furrow of Woes. Tracklist :



1. The Furrow of Woes [7:08]

2. And Swallows Flew Away From This Land [7:08]

3. The Light That Burns [6:10]

4. Of Green Pastures [6:55]