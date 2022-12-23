NÉCROPOLE (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Yoga le 9 janvier sur Northern Heritage. Les pré-commandes seront lancées à compter du 1er janvier. D'abord disponible dans une version CD digipack, l'album sera également proposé en vinyle dans le courant de l'année.
ANGEROT (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Profound Recreant qui sortira le 21 mars via Redefining Darkness Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Das Salz
2. They Shall Take Up Serpents
3. Grand Feast Ov The Flesh
4. Bastard Creature
5. The Profound Recreant
6. Horns Ov Moses
7. Behold The Blessed Black
8. In the Company Ov Wolves
9. Slaughter Ov Innocence
TERRESTRIAL HOSPICE (Black Metal avec notamment Inferno de Behemoth/Azarath, Pologne) propose un trailer pour son nouvel album Caviary to the General prévu le 10 février via Ancient Dead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Rat In A Burning Cage [3:21]
2. In The Streams Of Phlegethon [5:11]
3. December Night [4:11]
4. Extinction Delight [6:05]
5. Vermin [4:09]
6. The Last Dance [6:40]
7. Memoir [5:10]
8. Path To Mahasamadhi [5:47]
9. Ars Moriendi [4:58]
SARKASM (Death Metal, Québec) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Voices" tiré de son premier long-format As Empires Decay à paraître le 26 janvier sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Voices
02. Pulseless
03. The Collapse
04. Burn the Scarecrow
05. Massacre the Impure
06. Alone and Bleeding
07. Beyond the Stigma
08. Fire at Will
09. One for the Woods
09. Man Made Monster
10. An Ode to Suffering/When Immortals Die
SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque The Loss of Beauty le 24 mars chez Spikerot Records. Tracklist :
1. Transitory - 1:20
2. Destination Woe - 4:52
3. The Last Flower - 4:59
4. Darkness Won't Take Me - 4:14
5. Nothing Left To Burn - 4:55
6. Old Scars - 4:23
7. The First Son - 2:17
8. A Nature In Disguise - 6:26
9. My Darkest Years - 4:56
10. Fading As One - 5:19
11. A New Death Is Born - 4:54
Durée totale : 48:40
Bonus Tracks (CD and digital only)
12. Underwater Oddity - 4:18
13. Blazing Sunlight - 1:57
