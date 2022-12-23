chargement...

Vacuous
 Vacuous - Dreams Of Dysphoria (C)
Par Keyser		   
Shape Of Despair
 Shape Of Despair - Angels O... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Shape Of Despair
 Shape Of Despair - Return T... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Vertige
 Vertige - Aux solitaires ! (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Deumus
 Deumus - Oyer and Terminer (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Gargantuan Blade
 Gargantuan Blade - Gargantu... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Les news du 15 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 15 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Wormrot
 Wormrot - Hiss (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Black Beast
 Black Beast - Arctic Darkness (C)
Par Keyser		   
Epitaphe
 Epitaphe - II (C)
Par Namast3		   
Korpituli
 Korpituli - As Infinite Sha... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Sabbath Blo... (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Wesenwille
 Wesenwille - III: The Great... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Jours Pâles
 Jours Pâles - Tensions (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Les news du 11 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 11 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Technical E... (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Grand Belial's Key
 Grand Belial's Key - Kohani... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Schizophrenia
 Schizophrenia - Recollectio... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 23 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 23 Décembre 2022 Terrestrial Hospice - Sarkasm - Shores of Null - Schavot
»
(Lien direct)
TERRESTRIAL HOSPICE (Black Metal avec notamment Inferno de Behemoth/Azarath, Pologne) propose un trailer pour son nouvel album Caviary to the General prévu le 10 février via Ancient Dead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Rat In A Burning Cage [3:21]
2. In The Streams Of Phlegethon [5:11]
3. December Night [4:11]
4. Extinction Delight [6:05]
5. Vermin [4:09]
6. The Last Dance [6:40]
7. Memoir [5:10]
8. Path To Mahasamadhi [5:47]
9. Ars Moriendi [4:58]

»
(Lien direct)
SARKASM (Death Metal, Québec) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Voices" tiré de son premier long-format As Empires Decay à paraître le 26 janvier sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Voices
02. Pulseless
03. The Collapse
04. Burn the Scarecrow
05. Massacre the Impure
06. Alone and Bleeding
07. Beyond the Stigma
08. Fire at Will
09. One for the Woods
09. Man Made Monster
10. An Ode to Suffering/When Immortals Die

»
(Lien direct)
SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque The Loss of Beauty le 24 mars chez Spikerot Records. Tracklist :

1. Transitory - 1:20
2. Destination Woe - 4:52
3. The Last Flower - 4:59
4. Darkness Won't Take Me - 4:14
5. Nothing Left To Burn - 4:55
6. Old Scars - 4:23
7. The First Son - 2:17
8. A Nature In Disguise - 6:26
9. My Darkest Years - 4:56
10. Fading As One - 5:19
11. A New Death Is Born - 4:54

Durée totale : 48:40

Bonus Tracks (CD and digital only)
12. Underwater Oddity - 4:18
13. Blazing Sunlight - 1:57

»
(Lien direct)
SCHAVOT (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus Kronieken uit de nevel le 27 janvier via Void Wanderer Productions. Un deuxième morceau, "Omens", vient d'être dévoilé. Tracklist :

1. Onmens (4:12)
2. Geestenrijk (4:27)
3. Heksenwaan (4:21)
4. Hijs de zeilen (5:10)
5. Zwart water (4:47)
6. Kerberos (3:40)
7. Niet alleen de avond valt (6:04)
8. De laatste dans gedanst (5:21)

Thrasho Keyser
23 Décembre 2022

