Les news du 28 Décembre 2022 News Les news du 28 Décembre 2022 Deiquisitor - Malleus - Freeroad - Hellevate - Nocturnal Departure - FesterDecay » (Lien direct) DEIQUISITOR (Death Metal, Danemark) a mis en ligne le morceau "Humanoid" issu de son nouvel opus Apotheosis dont la sortie est programmée pour le 20 janvier via Extremely Rotten Productions et Night Shroud Records. Tracklist :



<a href="https://deiquisitordk.bandcamp.com/album/apotheosis">Apotheosis by DEIQUISITOR</a>

» (Lien direct) MALLEUS (Black/Death/Speed, USA) a posté le titre "Prophetess" tiré de son premier full-length The Fires of Heaven prévu le 27 janvier sur Armageddon Label. Tracklist :



» (Lien direct) FREEROAD (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Mexique) propose le morceau "Twilight Row" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Do What You Feel! qui sort le 27 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



» (Lien direct) HELLEVATE (Thrash/Power, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Dagon" extrait de son nouvel EP The Purpose is Cruelty à venir le 14 janvier en auto-production. Tracklist :



» (Lien direct) NOCTURNAL DEPARTURE (Black Metal, Canada) a dévoilé son nouvel album Clandestine Theurgy en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 décembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :



» (Lien direct) FESTERDECAY (Goregrind, Japon) sortira son premier long-format Reality Rotten to the Core le 24 février sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :



