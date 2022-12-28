DEIQUISITOR (Death Metal, Danemark) a mis en ligne le morceau "Humanoid" issu de son nouvel opus Apotheosis dont la sortie est programmée pour le 20 janvier via Extremely Rotten Productions et Night Shroud Records. Tracklist :
Humanoid
Striving for Destruction
Autosarcophagy
The Eyes of Worms
Apophis
Reflected by the Void
Deiquisitor
Atomic Assassins
Praise the Lord
Par Sagamore
Par Dantefever
Par Sosthène
Par Deathrash
Par BBB
Par Sosthène
Par xworthlessx
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Sosthène
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par Solarian
Par Solarian
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser