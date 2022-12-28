»

(Lien direct) FREEROAD (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Mexique) propose le morceau "Twilight Row" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Do What You Feel! qui sort le 27 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Do What You Feel!

2. Rock Chaser

3. Pray For The King

4. Movin' On

5. Nature Of Change

6. Five Hours To Mexico

7. Liar

8. Nobody Listens, The Psychonaut

9. Twilight Row



