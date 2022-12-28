chargement...

Les news du 28 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 28 Décembre 2022 Limbes - Blurr Thrower - Deiquisitor - Malleus - Freeroad - Hellevate - Nocturnal Departure - FesterDecay
»
(Lien direct)
LIMBES (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) (ex-BLURR THROWER) vient d'annoncer le tracklisting de son album Écluse qui sortira le 13 janvier via Les Acteurs de L’Ombre Productions. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. Lâcheté
2. De courbes et de Peaux
3. Corridors
4. Leurre

»
(Lien direct)
DEIQUISITOR (Death Metal, Danemark) a mis en ligne le morceau "Humanoid" issu de son nouvel opus Apotheosis dont la sortie est programmée pour le 20 janvier via Extremely Rotten Productions et Night Shroud Records. Tracklist :

Humanoid
Striving for Destruction
Autosarcophagy
The Eyes of Worms
Apophis
Reflected by the Void
Deiquisitor
Atomic Assassins
Praise the Lord

»
(Lien direct)
MALLEUS (Black/Death/Speed, USA) a posté le titre "Prophetess" tiré de son premier full-length The Fires of Heaven prévu le 27 janvier sur Armageddon Label. Tracklist :

1. The Tempest
2. A Dark Sun Rises
3. Beyond the Pale
4. Prophetess
5. The Fires of Heaven
6. Into the Flesh
7. Awakening
8 Mourning War

»
(Lien direct)
FREEROAD (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Mexique) propose le morceau "Twilight Row" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Do What You Feel! qui sort le 27 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Do What You Feel!
2. Rock Chaser
3. Pray For The King
4. Movin' On
5. Nature Of Change
6. Five Hours To Mexico
7. Liar
8. Nobody Listens, The Psychonaut
9. Twilight Row

»
(Lien direct)
HELLEVATE (Thrash/Power, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Dagon" extrait de son nouvel EP The Purpose is Cruelty à venir le 14 janvier en auto-production. Tracklist :

The Purpose is Cruelty
Dagon
Buried Under Mistakes
Die or Be Killed
(No) Further Action is Required

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL DEPARTURE (Black Metal, Canada) a dévoilé son nouvel album Clandestine Theurgy en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 décembre via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Ceremonial Storm
2. Dark Spells of the Infernal Spirit
3. Clandestine Theurgy
4. Unhallowed Exhumation
5. Triumphator of Unearthly Realms
6. Fetid Manifestations of Wretched Imagery
7. Sacrificial Summon Under the Sign of Amduscias
8. Sabbat Ablaze
9. Flesh Torment

»
(Lien direct)
FESTERDECAY (Goregrind, Japon) sortira son premier long-format Reality Rotten to the Core le 24 février sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

01. Rotten Fester Decay
02. Hash the Tongue
03. Fall in Grind
04. Disintegration of Organs
05. Aborticide
06. Stench of Decay
07. Psychopharmacist
08. From the Dark Tomb
09. Exposing the Skin Tissue
10. Carcasses' Revenge
11. Cryptic Wounds
12. Liquidized Gallbladder
13. Scum's Karma
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
28 Décembre 2022

