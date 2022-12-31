chargement...

Les news du 31 Décembre 2022

Les news du 31 Décembre 2022 Rigor Sardonicous - Visitant
RIGOR SARDONICOUS (Funeral Doom/Death, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Caelum Ardere Vidistis" extrait de son nouvel album Praeparet Bellum à venir le 23 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Caelum Ardere Vidistis
2. Sanguinem Floralibus Luna
3. Terra Mota Est
4. Vita Cantus
5. Ex Finitim
6. Voluntatem Dei
7. Unholy Sonnet 10
8. Praeparet Bellum

VISITANT (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son tout premier single "Dematerialization".
31 Décembre 2022

