Les news du 31 Décembre 2022 Rigor Sardonicous - Visitant
|RIGOR SARDONICOUS (Funeral Doom/Death, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Caelum Ardere Vidistis" extrait de son nouvel album Praeparet Bellum à venir le 23 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Caelum Ardere Vidistis
2. Sanguinem Floralibus Luna
3. Terra Mota Est
4. Vita Cantus
5. Ex Finitim
6. Voluntatem Dei
7. Unholy Sonnet 10
8. Praeparet Bellum
|VISITANT (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son tout premier single "Dematerialization".
