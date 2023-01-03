LIMBES (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) (ex-BLURR THROWER) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Écluse qui sortira le 13 janvier via Les Acteurs de L’Ombre Productions. "Corridors" s'écoute ici :
UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION (Brutal Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a récemment publié un nouveau single intitulé "The Defying Symphony Of Universal Dissonance". Celui-ci, sur lequel on découvre la nouvelle chanteuse en la personne de Mallika Sundaramurthy, est à découvrir ci-dessous :
