(Lien direct) MARDOM (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel EP Longing for a New Dawn au format CD le 27 janvier chez Via Nocturna. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :



1. Buried in the Dust of Stars

2. The Moon Lured Me to the Sleeping Woods to Rest in Winter’s Silence

3. Dance of Shadow and Twilight



