Les news du 3 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 3 Janvier 2023 Limbes - Blurr Thrower - Gutted - Mardom - Carnival of Flesh - Destructor - Unfathomable Ruination
»
(Lien direct)
LIMBES (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) (ex-BLURR THROWER) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Écluse qui sortira le 13 janvier via Les Acteurs de L’Ombre Productions. "Corridors" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
GUTTED (Brutal/Technical Death Metal, Hongrie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé A Path To Ruin au printemps via Coyote Records. Tracklist :

01.Where are the Others?
02.Godforsaken Land
03.Dinner is Served
04.This Haunted House
05.Bound and Drowned
06.Whispers in the Night
07.Silence Remains

»
(Lien direct)
MARDOM (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel EP Longing for a New Dawn au format CD le 27 janvier chez Via Nocturna. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Buried in the Dust of Stars
2. The Moon Lured Me to the Sleeping Woods to Rest in Winter’s Silence
3. Dance of Shadow and Twilight

»
(Lien direct)
CARNIVAL OF FLESH (Symphonic Black Metal, Serbie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The One" extrait de son dernier opus Anthems of Extinction (2021).

»
(Lien direct)
DESTRUCTOR (Speed/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Shadow Kingdom Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION (Brutal Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a récemment publié un nouveau single intitulé "The Defying Symphony Of Universal Dissonance". Celui-ci, sur lequel on découvre la nouvelle chanteuse en la personne de Mallika Sundaramurthy, est à découvrir ci-dessous :
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
3 Janvier 2023

