chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
168 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Innumerable Forms
 Innumerable Forms - Philoso... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Sapaudia
 Sapaudia - Requiemonument (EP) (C)
Par Solarian		   
Irae
 Irae - Assim na Terra como ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Comeback Kid
 Comeback Kid - Heavy Steps (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Cambion
 Cambion - Conflagrate the C... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Hate Forest
 Hate Forest - Innermost (C)
Par Solarian		   
Vacuous
 Vacuous - Dreams Of Dysphoria (C)
Par X-Death		   
Detherous
 Detherous - Unrelenting Mal... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Massgrav
 Massgrav - Slowly We Rock (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 26 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 26 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Ebonylake
 Ebonylake - In Swathes Of B... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
M.Pheral
 M.Pheral - Lie (EP) (C)
Par BBB		   
Les news du 25 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 25 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Ultra Silvam
 Ultra Silvam - The Sanctity... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Terragon
 Terragon - Chapitre II : Ba... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 4 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 4 Janvier 2023 Drowning The Light - Firmament - Mithridatum - Carnosus - Contrarian - Carma
»
(Lien direct)
DROWNING THE LIGHT (Trve & Epic Black, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Haunter Of The Deep qui sortira le 13 janvier via Dark Adversary Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Haunter Of The Deep
2. Towards The Grail... (The Crimson Rune)
3. Surpassing The Natural Order
4. My Soul Rusts With The Waves
5. Beyond Known Shores... The Setapophian Empire Rises
6. As Death Creeps Closer With The Tide
7. Flesh For The Kraken
8. The Forgotten Cry In Kingdoms Below

»
(Lien direct)
FIRMAMENT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée We Don't Rise, We Just Fall le 24 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Firmament
2. The Void
3. Dreams Of Misery
4. Live In The Night
5. Loosing You
6. Hide & Seek
7. On The Edge
8. No Future
9. Last Desire

»
(Lien direct)
MITHRIDATUM (Blackened Dissonant Death Metal avec des membres de The Faceless et Abhorrent, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Mournful Glow" extrait de son premier long-format Harrowing à paraître le 3 février chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Sojourn
2. Silhouette
3. Mournful Glow
4. Lower Power
5. The Passageway

»
(Lien direct)
CARNOSUS (Technical Death/Thrash, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Visions of Infinihility le 10 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Ossein Larcenist
2. Calamity Crawl
3. Castle of Grief
4. Fermenting Blastospheres of Future Putridity
5. In Debt to Oblivion
6. Devourer of Light
7. Procession of Depression
8. Towards Infinihilistic Purity
9. Among Worms It Was Whispered

»
(Lien direct)
CONTRARIAN (Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Sage of Shekhinah le 17 mars via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Sage of Shekhinah
2. In Gehenna
3. Ibn al Rawandi
4. The Guide for the Perplexed
5. Zabur of Satfiyah al Shamal
6. Apollonius of Tyana
7. A Madman From Island Patmos

»
(Lien direct)
CARMA (Black/Funeral Doom, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Ossadas le 3 mars sur Monumental Rex. Tracklist :

1. Leirão 1
2. Jazigo
3. Memória
4. Leirão 4
5. Paz
6. Destino
7. Leirão 7
8. Monumento
9. Saudade
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
4 Janvier 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Vigilante
 Vigilante
Opacities
2022 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Contrarian
 Contrarian
Progressive / Technical Death Metal - 2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Drowning The Light
 Drowning The Light
Trve & Epic Black - 2003 - Australie		   
Vigilante
Opacities
Lire la chronique
Altars
Ascetic Reflection
Lire la chronique
Sarcator
Alkahest
Lire la chronique
Kampfar
Til klovers takt
Lire la chronique
Cérémonie des Sakrif'or 2022 / Black Metal Awards (feat. guests)
Lire le podcast
Irae
Assim na Terra como no Inferno
Lire la chronique
Sapaudia
Requiemonument (EP)
Lire la chronique
Antropofagus
Origin
Lire la chronique
Ancient Mastery
Chapter Two: The Resistance
Lire la chronique
Hate Forest
Innermost
Lire la chronique
Ape Unit
Filth
Lire la chronique
Massgrav
Slowly We Rock
Lire la chronique
Detherous
Unrelenting Malevolence
Lire la chronique
DarkNephilim
Confiteor Deo Omnipotenti
Lire la chronique
Order of Nosferat
Vampiric Wrath Unleashed
Lire la chronique
M.Pheral
Lie (EP)
Lire la chronique
Terragon
Chapitre II : Baudelaire
Lire la chronique
Ultra Silvam
The Sanctity Of Death
Lire la chronique
No Return
Requiem
Lire la chronique
R.I.P.
Music for the Unholy
Lire la chronique
Stabbing
Extirpated Mortal Process
Lire la chronique
L7
L7
Lire la chronique
RAN
Atrabilär
Lire la chronique
Förgjord
Ruumissaarna pt. 1
Lire la chronique
Droste
Chasing the Sun (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vacuous
Dreams Of Dysphoria
Lire la chronique
Wormrot
Hiss
Lire la chronique
Catalyst
A Different Painting For A ...
Lire la chronique
Cosmic Putrefaction
Crepuscular Dirge For The B...
Lire la chronique
Black Beast
Arctic Darkness
Lire la chronique