(Lien direct) DROWNING THE LIGHT (Trve & Epic Black, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Haunter Of The Deep qui sortira le 13 janvier via Dark Adversary Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Haunter Of The Deep

2. Towards The Grail... (The Crimson Rune)

3. Surpassing The Natural Order

4. My Soul Rusts With The Waves

5. Beyond Known Shores... The Setapophian Empire Rises

6. As Death Creeps Closer With The Tide

7. Flesh For The Kraken

8. The Forgotten Cry In Kingdoms Below



