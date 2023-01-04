DROWNING THE LIGHT (Trve & Epic Black, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Haunter Of The Deep qui sortira le 13 janvier via Dark Adversary Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Haunter Of The Deep
2. Towards The Grail... (The Crimson Rune)
3. Surpassing The Natural Order
4. My Soul Rusts With The Waves
5. Beyond Known Shores... The Setapophian Empire Rises
6. As Death Creeps Closer With The Tide
7. Flesh For The Kraken
8. The Forgotten Cry In Kingdoms Below
MITHRIDATUM (Blackened Dissonant Death Metal avec des membres de The Faceless et Abhorrent, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Mournful Glow" extrait de son premier long-format Harrowing à paraître le 3 février chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Sojourn
2. Silhouette
3. Mournful Glow
4. Lower Power
5. The Passageway
CARNOSUS (Technical Death/Thrash, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Visions of Infinihility le 10 février en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Ossein Larcenist
2. Calamity Crawl
3. Castle of Grief
4. Fermenting Blastospheres of Future Putridity
5. In Debt to Oblivion
6. Devourer of Light
7. Procession of Depression
8. Towards Infinihilistic Purity
9. Among Worms It Was Whispered
Par Jean-Clint
