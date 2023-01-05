chargement...

Les news du 5 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 5 Janvier 2023 As Light Dies - Hellcrash
»
(Lien direct)
AS LIGHT DIES (Death/Black/Doom/Gothic, Espagne) a dévoilé le titre "The Green" extrait de son nouvel opus The Laniakea Architecture, Volume II à paraître le 9 mars via Darkwoods.

»
(Lien direct)
HELLCRASH (Black/Speed, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Demonic Assassinatiön le 24 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Volcanic Outburst
3. Okkvlthammer
4. Satan's Crypt
5. Usurper of Hell
6. Abyss of Lucifer
7. Serpent Skullfuck
8. Finit Hic Deo
9. Graveripper
10. Demonic Assassinatiön
11. Outro
Thrasho Keyser
5 Janvier 2023

