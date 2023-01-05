Les news du 5 Janvier 2023
Les news du 5 Janvier 2023 Bastard Grave - As Light Dies - Hellcrash
|BASTARD GRAVE (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Vortex Of Disgust le 10 mars prochain sur Pulverized Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Necrotic Ecstasy" :
01. Sunder The Earth
02. Icon Bearer
03. Necrotic Ecstasy
04. Consumed And Forgotten
05. Nameless
06. Hunger To Devour
07. Eternal Decomposition
08. Vortex Of Disgust
|»
|AS LIGHT DIES (Death/Black/Doom/Gothic, Espagne) a dévoilé le titre "The Green" extrait de son nouvel opus The Laniakea Architecture, Volume II à paraître le 9 mars via Darkwoods.
|»
|HELLCRASH (Black/Speed, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Demonic Assassinatiön le 24 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Volcanic Outburst
3. Okkvlthammer
4. Satan's Crypt
5. Usurper of Hell
6. Abyss of Lucifer
7. Serpent Skullfuck
8. Finit Hic Deo
9. Graveripper
10. Demonic Assassinatiön
11. Outro
