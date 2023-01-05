»

(Lien direct) AS LIGHT DIES (Death/Black/Doom/Gothic, Espagne) a dévoilé le titre "The Green" extrait de son nouvel opus The Laniakea Architecture, Volume II à paraître le 9 mars via Darkwoods.



