Les news du 6 Janvier 2023
News
Les news du 6 Janvier 2023
|ANIMALIZE (Heavy Metal, France) va rééditer son premier EP Tapes From the Crypt le 24 mars sur Dying Victims Productions aux formats CD, vinyle et cassette. Pour l'occasion, le label allemand a posté un medley. Tracklist :
1. Meatnight Race
2. Chainsaw & Boomstick
3. Jungle Dance
4. Sous l'Oeil du Charognard
5. L'Aigle de la Route
|FALL OF STASIS (Symphonic Black/Death, Québec) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée The Chronophagist sorti l'année dernière en auto-production.
|SONIC POISON (Grind/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne à cette adresse les titres "War on Drugs", "Radiate the Masses" et "Eruption" extraits de son premier long-format Eruption à paraître le 27 janvier sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP), Pulverised Records (CD) et Caligari Records (K7). Tracklist :
1. Reeking Earth
2. Impenetrable Force
3. Repulsive Reactions
4. Carbonized
5. Ouroboros
6. Taste of Inferiority
7. Grinding Fear
8. The Scavenger
9. Antihesis
10. No Time
11. War on Drugs
12. Library Slasher
13. Eruption
14. Radiate the Masses
15. Uprising
16. World we Knew
