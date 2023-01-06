chargement...

Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Aamongandr (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Hate Forest
 Hate Forest - Innermost (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Fleshrot
 Fleshrot - Unburied Corpse (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Innumerable Forms
 Innumerable Forms - Philoso... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Sapaudia
 Sapaudia - Requiemonument (EP) (C)
Par Solarian		   
Irae
 Irae - Assim na Terra como ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Comeback Kid
 Comeback Kid - Heavy Steps (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Cambion
 Cambion - Conflagrate the C... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Vacuous
 Vacuous - Dreams Of Dysphoria (C)
Par X-Death		   
Detherous
 Detherous - Unrelenting Mal... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Massgrav
 Massgrav - Slowly We Rock (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 26 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 26 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   

Les news du 6 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 6 Janvier 2023 Animalize - Fall of Stasis - Sonic Poison
»
(Lien direct)
ANIMALIZE (Heavy Metal, France) va rééditer son premier EP Tapes From the Crypt le 24 mars sur Dying Victims Productions aux formats CD, vinyle et cassette. Pour l'occasion, le label allemand a posté un medley. Tracklist :

1. Meatnight Race
2. Chainsaw & Boomstick
3. Jungle Dance
4. Sous l'Oeil du Charognard
5. L'Aigle de la Route

»
(Lien direct)
FALL OF STASIS (Symphonic Black/Death, Québec) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée The Chronophagist sorti l'année dernière en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
SONIC POISON (Grind/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne à cette adresse les titres "War on Drugs", "Radiate the Masses" et "Eruption" extraits de son premier long-format Eruption à paraître le 27 janvier sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP), Pulverised Records (CD) et Caligari Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Reeking Earth
2. Impenetrable Force
3. Repulsive Reactions
4. Carbonized
5. Ouroboros
6. Taste of Inferiority
7. Grinding Fear
8. The Scavenger
9. Antihesis
10. No Time
11. War on Drugs
12. Library Slasher
13. Eruption
14. Radiate the Masses
15. Uprising
16. World we Knew
Thrasho Keyser
6 Janvier 2023

