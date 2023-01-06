»

(Lien direct) SONIC POISON (Grind/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne à cette adresse les titres "War on Drugs", "Radiate the Masses" et "Eruption" extraits de son premier long-format Eruption à paraître le 27 janvier sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP), Pulverised Records (CD) et Caligari Records (K7). Tracklist :



1. Reeking Earth

2. Impenetrable Force

3. Repulsive Reactions

4. Carbonized

5. Ouroboros

6. Taste of Inferiority

7. Grinding Fear

8. The Scavenger

9. Antihesis

10. No Time

11. War on Drugs

12. Library Slasher

13. Eruption

14. Radiate the Masses

15. Uprising

16. World we Knew