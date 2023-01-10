Intitulé Homicidal Ecstasy, le nouvel album de SANGUISUGABOGG (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 3 février prochain via Century Media. En voici un troisième extrait avec la vidéo de "Face Ripped Off" :
01. Black Market Vasectomy
02. Face Ripped Off
03. Pissed (YouTube)
04. Testicular Rot
05. Hungry For Your Insides
06. Skin Cushion
07. A Lesson In Savagery
08. Narcissistic Incisions
09. Mortal Admonishment
10. Proclamation Of The Frail
11. Necrosexual Deviant (YouTube)
12. Feening For Bloodshed
