Les news du 10 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 10 Janvier 2023 Sanguisugabogg - Cadaver Shrine - Sanhedrin - Bræ - Kruelty
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Homicidal Ecstasy, le nouvel album de SANGUISUGABOGG (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 3 février prochain via Century Media. En voici un troisième extrait avec la vidéo de "Face Ripped Off" :

01. Black Market Vasectomy
02. Face Ripped Off
03. Pissed (YouTube)
04. Testicular Rot
05. Hungry For Your Insides
06. Skin Cushion
07. A Lesson In Savagery
08. Narcissistic Incisions
09. Mortal Admonishment
10. Proclamation Of The Frail
11. Necrosexual Deviant (YouTube)
12. Feening For Bloodshed

»
(Lien direct)
CADAVER SHRINE (Death/Doom, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Benighted Desecration le 10 février chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. The Reverberation
2. And Death Crawls
3. Dragged Away
4. The Black Door
5. Tongues Spread
6. Benighted Desecration
7. Faceless Abomination
8. The Shattered Corpse

»
(Lien direct)
SANHEDRIN (Heavy Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Scythian Women" figurant sur son dernier opus Lights On paruen mars 2022 via Metal Blade.

»
(Lien direct)
BRÆ (Atmospheric Black Metal/Ambient, Suède/Belgique) sortira son nouvel album Av Vålnader Bortom Allt le 22 février sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. I Nattskrud Viska [21:00]
2. Efter Ålderdomens Tid [21:55]

»
(Lien direct)
KRUELTY (Beatdown Hardcore, Japon) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Untopia le 17 mars sur Profound Lore Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Burn The System" :

01. Unknown Nightmare
02. Harder Than Before
03. Burn The System
04. Reincarnation
05. Maze Of Suffering
06. Manufactured Insanity
07. Untopia
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
10 Janvier 2023

