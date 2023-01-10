Les news du 10 Janvier 2023 News Les news du 10 Janvier 2023 Sanguisugabogg - Cadaver Shrine - Sanhedrin - Bræ - Kruelty » (Lien direct) Homicidal Ecstasy, le nouvel album de SANGUISUGABOGG (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 3 février prochain via Century Media. En voici un troisième extrait avec la vidéo de "Face Ripped Off" :



01. Black Market Vasectomy

02. Face Ripped Off

03. Pissed (YouTube)

04. Testicular Rot

05. Hungry For Your Insides

06. Skin Cushion

07. A Lesson In Savagery

08. Narcissistic Incisions

09. Mortal Admonishment

10. Proclamation Of The Frail

11. Necrosexual Deviant (YouTube)

12. Feening For Bloodshed





» (Lien direct) CADAVER SHRINE (Death/Doom, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Benighted Desecration le 10 février chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :



1. The Reverberation

2. And Death Crawls

3. Dragged Away

4. The Black Door

5. Tongues Spread

6. Benighted Desecration

7. Faceless Abomination

8. The Shattered Corpse





» (Lien direct) SANHEDRIN (Heavy Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Scythian Women" figurant sur son dernier opus Lights On paruen mars 2022 via Metal Blade.





» (Lien direct) BRÆ (Atmospheric Black Metal/Ambient, Suède/Belgique) sortira son nouvel album Av Vålnader Bortom Allt le 22 février sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :



1. I Nattskrud Viska [21:00]

2. Efter Ålderdomens Tid [21:55]

» (Lien direct) KRUELTY (Beatdown Hardcore, Japon) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Untopia le 17 mars sur Profound Lore Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Burn The System" :



01. Unknown Nightmare

02. Harder Than Before

03. Burn The System

04. Reincarnation

05. Maze Of Suffering

06. Manufactured Insanity

07. Untopia





