|Le dixième album studio de CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Progressive Brutal Modern Death Metal, USA) sortira le 12 mai prochain sur Metal Blade Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Terrasite. L'artwork est signé Wes Benscoter. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Terrasitic Adaptation
02. We Eat Our Young
03. Scourge Of The Offspring
04. The Insignificants
05. The Storm Upstairs
06. …And The World Will Go On Without You
07. A Photic Doom
08. Dead End Residents
09. Solastalgia
10. Just Another Body
Travis Ryan a écrit : "We've all heard the old saying about how the cockroach is so pervasive... so invasive... so insidious... that they could survive a nuclear war... Our previous album, Death Atlas, left the world blackened and lifeless.. or so we thought. It turns out that the carbon-encrusted bodies that adorned the album's layout and music video (and that resemble the victims of Pompeii that were frozen in time by the Mt. Vesuvius disaster of 79 A.D.) were actually more of a cocoon stage for something much more vicious to come: Humanity 2.0.
“On the cover we see the terrasite, aka ‘earth-eater,’ molting from its ootheca. Having lived the tortuous existence of being a human, they have now re-emerged into a new world... saddened... confused... PISSED; rebirthed as a new variant of human disease, now adapted to continue and finish the utter ravaging of its home planet, Earth."
