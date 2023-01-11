|
Les news du 11 Janvier 2023
Les news du 11 Janvier 2023 Inherits the Void - Act Of Impalement - Frenzy - Thy Darkened Shade - Tryglav - Cursed Excruciation - Cattle Decapitation
|Le one-man band INHERITS THE VOID (Melodic Black Metal, France) va sortir un album nommé The Impending Fall Of The Stars le 20 janvier prochain via Avantgarde-Music. Celui-ci est disponible en avant première sur YouTube. Tracklist :
01. The Impending Fall Of The Stars
02. Palingenesis
03. Where The Oceans Lost Their Light
04. Sullen Laments Of The Wanderers
05. Whispering Silence
06. Endless Nocturnal Mask
07. Crimson Slumber
08. While The Night Seizes Of The Burning Sun
09. Oracle Of A Forgotten Grief
|ACT OF IMPALEMENT (Death Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Atomic Hecatomb" tiré de son nouvel album Infernal Ordinance prévu le 2 février sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Summoning the Final Conflagration
2. Bogbody
3. In Wolflight
4. Specters of Unlight
5. Creeping Barrage
5. Atomic Hecatomb
6. Blasphemous Rebirth
7. Death Hex
8. Erased
|FRENZY (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie le 20 avril de son nouveau disque Of Hoods and Masks. Tracklist :
1. One Minute Closer to…
2. The Doomsday
3. Where is the Joke
4. Spectre of Love
5. Uncompromised
6. Betrayal in Cold Blood
7. Fear the Hood
8. Living in Oz (versión de Rick Springfield)
9. Give Me Shred (Or Give Me Death)
|THY DARKENED SHADE (Black Metal, Grèce) a posté en écoute l'intégralit" de son nouvel opus Liber Lvcifer II: Mahapralaya sorti hier chez W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Luciftias [3:50]
2. Sacrosanct Pyre [7:11]
3. Into Eerie Catacombs [7:32]
4. Sathanastasis [9:21]
5. Qelippot Epiphany [8:16]
6. Acausal Current of Thanatos [6:29]
7. Veneration for the Fireborn King [5:35]
8. Noxious Witchery of the Titans [7:05]
9. Typhonian Temple [6:16]
|TRYGLAV (Melodic Black Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Evocation" extrait de son nouvel album The Ritual à paraître le 17 février via Extreme Metal Music. Tracklist :
I The Ritual - 5:26
II The Evocation - 3:51
III The Plague - 5:08
IV The Repentance - 4:15
V The Redemption - 3:18
VI The Vision - 5:44
VII The Vengeance - 4:11
Durée totale : 31:56
|CURSED EXCRUCIATION (Black/Death, Brésil) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son premier long-format Arcane Diabolism. Sortie le 13 janvier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Call... (Intro)
2. Initiation (The Oath of Darkness)
3. Goetic Glorification
4. The Sorcerer of Antioch
5. Daughters of Nyx
6. Beast of Fire
7. Black Altar Sacrifice
8. The Rapture (Outro)
|Le dixième album studio de CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Progressive Brutal Modern Death Metal, USA) sortira le 12 mai prochain sur Metal Blade Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Terrasite. L'artwork est signé Wes Benscoter. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Terrasitic Adaptation
02. We Eat Our Young
03. Scourge Of The Offspring
04. The Insignificants
05. The Storm Upstairs
06. …And The World Will Go On Without You
07. A Photic Doom
08. Dead End Residents
09. Solastalgia
10. Just Another Body
Travis Ryan a écrit : "We've all heard the old saying about how the cockroach is so pervasive... so invasive... so insidious... that they could survive a nuclear war... Our previous album, Death Atlas, left the world blackened and lifeless.. or so we thought. It turns out that the carbon-encrusted bodies that adorned the album's layout and music video (and that resemble the victims of Pompeii that were frozen in time by the Mt. Vesuvius disaster of 79 A.D.) were actually more of a cocoon stage for something much more vicious to come: Humanity 2.0.
“On the cover we see the terrasite, aka ‘earth-eater,’ molting from its ootheca. Having lived the tortuous existence of being a human, they have now re-emerged into a new world... saddened... confused... PISSED; rebirthed as a new variant of human disease, now adapted to continue and finish the utter ravaging of its home planet, Earth."
Putain la pochette du Cattle, quelle horreur ...
11/01/2023 07:32