Les news du 11 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 11 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Catalyst
 Catalyst - A Different Pain... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Massgrav
 Massgrav - Slowly We Rock (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Toughness
 Toughness - The Prophetic Dawn (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Extirpation
 Extirpation - The Endless S... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cryptworm
 Cryptworm - Spewing Mephiti... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 7 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 7 Janvier 2023 ... (N)
Par NightSoul		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Aamongandr (C)
Par Raziel		   
Hate Forest
 Hate Forest - Innermost (C)
Par doublecasque		   
Fleshrot
 Fleshrot - Unburied Corpse (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Innumerable Forms
 Innumerable Forms - Philoso... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Sapaudia
 Sapaudia - Requiemonument (EP) (C)
Par Solarian		   
Irae
 Irae - Assim na Terra como ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Comeback Kid
 Comeback Kid - Heavy Steps (C)
Par xworthlessx		   

Les news du 11 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 11 Janvier 2023 Inherits the Void - Act Of Impalement - Frenzy - Thy Darkened Shade - Tryglav - Cursed Excruciation - Cattle Decapitation
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band INHERITS THE VOID (Melodic Black Metal, France) va sortir un album nommé The Impending Fall Of The Stars le 20 janvier prochain via Avantgarde-Music. Celui-ci est disponible en avant première sur YouTube. Tracklist :

01. The Impending Fall Of The Stars
02. Palingenesis
03. Where The Oceans Lost Their Light
04. Sullen Laments Of The Wanderers
05. Whispering Silence
06. Endless Nocturnal Mask
07. Crimson Slumber
08. While The Night Seizes Of The Burning Sun
09. Oracle Of A Forgotten Grief

»
(Lien direct)
ACT OF IMPALEMENT (Death Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Atomic Hecatomb" tiré de son nouvel album Infernal Ordinance prévu le 2 février sur Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Summoning the Final Conflagration
2. Bogbody
3. In Wolflight
4. Specters of Unlight
5. Creeping Barrage
5. Atomic Hecatomb
6. Blasphemous Rebirth
7. Death Hex
8. Erased

»
(Lien direct)
FRENZY (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie le 20 avril de son nouveau disque Of Hoods and Masks. Tracklist :

1. One Minute Closer to…
2. The Doomsday
3. Where is the Joke
4. Spectre of Love
5. Uncompromised
6. Betrayal in Cold Blood
7. Fear the Hood
8. Living in Oz (versión de Rick Springfield)
9. Give Me Shred (Or Give Me Death)

»
(Lien direct)
THY DARKENED SHADE (Black Metal, Grèce) a posté en écoute l'intégralit" de son nouvel opus Liber Lvcifer II: Mahapralaya sorti hier chez W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Luciftias [3:50]
2. Sacrosanct Pyre [7:11]
3. Into Eerie Catacombs [7:32]
4. Sathanastasis [9:21]
5. Qelippot Epiphany [8:16]
6. Acausal Current of Thanatos [6:29]
7. Veneration for the Fireborn King [5:35]
8. Noxious Witchery of the Titans [7:05]
9. Typhonian Temple [6:16]

»
(Lien direct)
TRYGLAV (Melodic Black Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Evocation" extrait de son nouvel album The Ritual à paraître le 17 février via Extreme Metal Music. Tracklist :

I The Ritual - 5:26
II The Evocation - 3:51
III The Plague - 5:08
IV The Repentance - 4:15
V The Redemption - 3:18
VI The Vision - 5:44
VII The Vengeance - 4:11

Durée totale : 31:56

»
(Lien direct)
CURSED EXCRUCIATION (Black/Death, Brésil) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son premier long-format Arcane Diabolism. Sortie le 13 janvier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Call... (Intro)
2. Initiation (The Oath of Darkness)
3. Goetic Glorification
4. The Sorcerer of Antioch
5. Daughters of Nyx
6. Beast of Fire
7. Black Altar Sacrifice
8. The Rapture (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
Le dixième album studio de CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Progressive Brutal Modern Death Metal, USA) sortira le 12 mai prochain sur Metal Blade Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Terrasite. L'artwork est signé Wes Benscoter. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Terrasitic Adaptation
02. We Eat Our Young
03. Scourge Of The Offspring
04. The Insignificants
05. The Storm Upstairs
06. …And The World Will Go On Without You
07. A Photic Doom
08. Dead End Residents
09. Solastalgia
10. Just Another Body

Travis Ryan a écrit : "We've all heard the old saying about how the cockroach is so pervasive... so invasive... so insidious... that they could survive a nuclear war... Our previous album, Death Atlas, left the world blackened and lifeless.. or so we thought. It turns out that the carbon-encrusted bodies that adorned the album's layout and music video (and that resemble the victims of Pompeii that were frozen in time by the Mt. Vesuvius disaster of 79 A.D.) were actually more of a cocoon stage for something much more vicious to come: Humanity 2.0.

“On the cover we see the terrasite, aka ‘earth-eater,’ molting from its ootheca. Having lived the tortuous existence of being a human, they have now re-emerged into a new world... saddened... confused... PISSED; rebirthed as a new variant of human disease, now adapted to continue and finish the utter ravaging of its home planet, Earth."
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
11 Janvier 2023

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
11/01/2023 07:32
Putain la pochette du Cattle, quelle horreur ...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
