Les news du 12 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 12 Janvier 2023 Zulu - Runemagick
»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de ZULU (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 3 mars 2023 sur FLatspot Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre A New Tomorrow. Après "Fakin' Tha Funk (You Get Did)", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Where I'm From" :

01. Africa
02. For Sista Humphrey
03. Our Day Is Now
04. Music To Driveby
05. Where I'm From (featuring Pierce Jordan & Obioma Ugonna)
06. Fakin' Tha Funk (You Get Did)
07. Shine Eternally
08. Must I Only Share My Pain
09. Lyfe Az A Shorty Shun B So Ruff
10. From Tha Gods To Earth
11. Créme De Cassis By Alesia Miller & Precious Tucker
12. We're More Than This
13. 52 Fatal Strikes (featuring Paris Roberts)
14. Divine Intervention
15. Who Jah Bless No One Curse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evaTG-Pco2c

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Beyond The Cenotaph Of Mankind, le nouvel album de RUNEMAGICK (Death / Doom, Suède) sortira le 28 avril 2023 sur Hammerheart Records. L'artwork est signé Denny Surreal Art. Voici les tracklistings (différents) pour les éditions CD et LP :

Tracklist CD/Digital:
01. Archaic Magick (After The Red Sun)
02. Endless Night And Eternal End
03. Revocation Of Spectral Paths
04. The Storm Rode Beyond The Firmament
05. Nocturnal Deities Of Winter
06. Beyond The Cenotaph Of Mankind

Tracklist LP:
01. Archaic Magick (After The Red Sun)
02. Endless Night and Eternal End
03. Visions Of Nothing (Interlude To The Other Side)
04. The Storm Rode Beyond The Firmament
05. Nocturnal Deities Of Winter
06. Beyond The Cenotaph Of Mankind
12 Janvier 2023
12 Janvier 2023

