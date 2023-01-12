»

(Lien direct) ZULU (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 3 mars 2023 sur FLatspot Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre A New Tomorrow. Après "Fakin' Tha Funk (You Get Did)", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Where I'm From" :



01. Africa

02. For Sista Humphrey

03. Our Day Is Now

04. Music To Driveby

05. Where I'm From (featuring Pierce Jordan & Obioma Ugonna)

06. Fakin' Tha Funk (You Get Did)

07. Shine Eternally

08. Must I Only Share My Pain

09. Lyfe Az A Shorty Shun B So Ruff

10. From Tha Gods To Earth

11. Créme De Cassis By Alesia Miller & Precious Tucker

12. We're More Than This

13. 52 Fatal Strikes (featuring Paris Roberts)

14. Divine Intervention

15. Who Jah Bless No One Curse



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evaTG-Pco2c