(Lien direct) DEVANGELIC (Death Brutal, Italie) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Xul qui sortira le 7 avril via Willowtip Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Scribes Of Xul

2. Which Shall Be The Darkness Of The Heretic

3. Udug-Hul Incantation

4. Famine Of Nineveh

5. Sirius, Draconis, Capricornus

6. Worship Of The Black Flames

7. Ignominious Flesh Degradation

8. Hymn Of Savage Cannibalism

9. Shadows Of The Iniquitous

10. Sa Belet Ersetim Ki'Am Parsusa



