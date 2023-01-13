|
Les news du 13 Janvier 2023
Les news du 13 Janvier 2023 Devangelic - Memoriam - Drakwald - Disminded - Hyl - Gosforth - Forcefed Horsehead - Funeral Winds
|DEVANGELIC (Death Brutal, Italie) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Xul qui sortira le 7 avril via Willowtip Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Scribes Of Xul
2. Which Shall Be The Darkness Of The Heretic
3. Udug-Hul Incantation
4. Famine Of Nineveh
5. Sirius, Draconis, Capricornus
6. Worship Of The Black Flames
7. Ignominious Flesh Degradation
8. Hymn Of Savage Cannibalism
9. Shadows Of The Iniquitous
10. Sa Belet Ersetim Ki'Am Parsusa
|»
|MEMORIAM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Rise To Power qui sortira le 3 février via Reaper Entertainment. "Total War" s'écoute ici :
|»
|DRAKWALD (Pagan/Melodic Death Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Under a Rain of Soot" issu de son nouvel album Black Moon Falls sorti hier en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. The Rising
02. Devouring the Living Sun
03. Burning Clouds
04. Storm of Embers
05. Under a Rain of Soot
06. End of the Age
07. Leaving the Stash
08. Lost Soul
09. Release from Apathy
10. The Falling
|»
|DISMINDED (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque The Vision le 3 mars sur Black Sunset/MDD Records.
|»
|HYL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pologne/Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Into the Unknown" tiré de son premier longue-durée Where Emptiness is All prévu en avril chez Odium Records. Tracklist :
1. Pvrification
2. Into the unknown
3. And everything dies
4. Where emptiness is all
5. Endless illusions
6. Under a watching sky
|»
|GOSFORTH (Black Metal, Italie) a signé sur Underground Kvlt Records (Odium Records) pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Scourge of Dark Dominion en avril/mai, dix-sept ans après le dernier. Tracklist :
Ignis Daemonicus
Luciferian Gnosis
Scorge of Dark Dominion
Graced by Flames
Funeral Lust
As gods below
Legion of the Adversary
|»
|FORCEFED HORSEHEAD (Death/Grind, Norvège) sortira son premier long-format Monoceros le 24 mars via Owlripper Recordings. Un extrait, "Every Death You Take", est disponible à cette adresse.
|»
|FUNERAL WINDS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Stigmata Mali le 24 février sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Open the Wounds [5:18]
2. Stigmata Mali [3:52]
3. By these Hands, By Your Command [4:17]
4. Odious Emanations [3:45]
5. The Angles of Darkness [3:17]
6. Ferocious Revelations [4:44]
7. Purified by Acausal Flames [4:30]
8. The Bornless Forever [5:15]
