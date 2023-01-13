»

(Lien direct) HYL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pologne/Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Into the Unknown" tiré de son premier longue-durée Where Emptiness is All prévu en avril chez Odium Records. Tracklist :



1. Pvrification

2. Into the unknown

3. And everything dies

4. Where emptiness is all

5. Endless illusions

6. Under a watching sky



