|DRAKWALD (Pagan/Melodic Death Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Under a Rain of Soot" issu de son nouvel album Black Moon Falls sorti hier en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. The Rising
02. Devouring the Living Sun
03. Burning Clouds
04. Storm of Embers
05. Under a Rain of Soot
06. End of the Age
07. Leaving the Stash
08. Lost Soul
09. Release from Apathy
10. The Falling
|
|»
|DISMINDED (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque The Vision le 3 mars sur Black Sunset/MDD Records.
|
|»
|HYL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pologne/Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Into the Unknown" tiré de son premier longue-durée Where Emptiness is All prévu en avril chez Odium Records. Tracklist :
1. Pvrification
2. Into the unknown
3. And everything dies
4. Where emptiness is all
5. Endless illusions
6. Under a watching sky
|
|»
|GOSFORTH (Black Metal, Italie) a signé sur Underground Kvlt Records (Odium Records) pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Scourge of Dark Dominion en avril/mai, dix-sept ans après le dernier. Tracklist :
Ignis Daemonicus
Luciferian Gnosis
Scorge of Dark Dominion
Graced by Flames
Funeral Lust
As gods below
Legion of the Adversary
|
|»
|FORCEFED HORSEHEAD (Death/Grind, Norvège) sortira son premier long-format Monoceros le 24 mars via Owlripper Recordings. Un extrait, "Every Death You Take", est disponible à cette adresse.
|
|»
|FUNERAL WINDS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Stigmata Mali le 24 février sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Open the Wounds [5:18]
2. Stigmata Mali [3:52]
3. By these Hands, By Your Command [4:17]
4. Odious Emanations [3:45]
5. The Angles of Darkness [3:17]
6. Ferocious Revelations [4:44]
7. Purified by Acausal Flames [4:30]
8. The Bornless Forever [5:15]
|
