chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
116 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Bhleg
 Bhleg - Fäghring (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Les news du 11 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 11 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Catalyst
 Catalyst - A Different Pain... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Massgrav
 Massgrav - Slowly We Rock (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Toughness
 Toughness - The Prophetic Dawn (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Extirpation
 Extirpation - The Endless S... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cryptworm
 Cryptworm - Spewing Mephiti... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 7 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 7 Janvier 2023 ... (N)
Par NightSoul		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Aamongandr (C)
Par Raziel		   
Hate Forest
 Hate Forest - Innermost (C)
Par doublecasque		   
Fleshrot
 Fleshrot - Unburied Corpse (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Innumerable Forms
 Innumerable Forms - Philoso... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Sapaudia
 Sapaudia - Requiemonument (EP) (C)
Par Solarian		   
Irae
 Irae - Assim na Terra como ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 13 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 13 Janvier 2023 Drakwald - Disminded - Hyl - Gosforth - Forcefed Horsehead - Funeral Winds
»
(Lien direct)
DRAKWALD (Pagan/Melodic Death Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Under a Rain of Soot" issu de son nouvel album Black Moon Falls sorti hier en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. The Rising
02. Devouring the Living Sun
03. Burning Clouds
04. Storm of Embers
05. Under a Rain of Soot
06. End of the Age
07. Leaving the Stash
08. Lost Soul
09. Release from Apathy
10. The Falling

»
(Lien direct)
DISMINDED (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque The Vision le 3 mars sur Black Sunset/MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
HYL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pologne/Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Into the Unknown" tiré de son premier longue-durée Where Emptiness is All prévu en avril chez Odium Records. Tracklist :

1. Pvrification
2. Into the unknown
3. And everything dies
4. Where emptiness is all
5. Endless illusions
6. Under a watching sky

»
(Lien direct)
GOSFORTH (Black Metal, Italie) a signé sur Underground Kvlt Records (Odium Records) pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Scourge of Dark Dominion en avril/mai, dix-sept ans après le dernier. Tracklist :

Ignis Daemonicus
Luciferian Gnosis
Scorge of Dark Dominion
Graced by Flames
Funeral Lust
As gods below
Legion of the Adversary

»
(Lien direct)
FORCEFED HORSEHEAD (Death/Grind, Norvège) sortira son premier long-format Monoceros le 24 mars via Owlripper Recordings. Un extrait, "Every Death You Take", est disponible à cette adresse.

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL WINDS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Stigmata Mali le 24 février sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Open the Wounds [5:18]
2. Stigmata Mali [3:52]
3. By these Hands, By Your Command [4:17]
4. Odious Emanations [3:45]
5. The Angles of Darkness [3:17]
6. Ferocious Revelations [4:44]
7. Purified by Acausal Flames [4:30]
8. The Bornless Forever [5:15]
Thrasho Keyser
13 Janvier 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Get The Shot
Merciless Destruction
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Worm Eaten
Lire la chronique
Thy Darkened Shade
Liber Lvcifer II: Mahapralaya
Lire la chronique
Dream Unending
Song Of Salvation
Lire la chronique
Malist
As I Become Darkness
Lire la chronique
Toughness
The Prophetic Dawn
Lire la chronique
Extirpation
The Endless Storm (EP)
Lire la chronique
Malfeitor
Malfeitor (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Timor et Tremor
Realm Of Ashes
Lire la chronique
Satanic Warmaster
Aamongandr
Lire la chronique
Fleshrot
Unburied Corpse
Lire la chronique
Vigilante
Opacities
Lire la chronique
Altars
Ascetic Reflection
Lire la chronique
Sarcator
Alkahest
Lire la chronique
Kampfar
Til klovers takt
Lire la chronique
Cérémonie des Sakrif'or 2022 / Black Metal Awards (feat. guests)
Lire le podcast
Irae
Assim na Terra como no Inferno
Lire la chronique
Sapaudia
Requiemonument (EP)
Lire la chronique
Antropofagus
Origin
Lire la chronique
Ancient Mastery
Chapter Two: The Resistance
Lire la chronique
Hate Forest
Innermost
Lire la chronique
Ape Unit
Filth
Lire la chronique
Massgrav
Slowly We Rock
Lire la chronique
Detherous
Unrelenting Malevolence
Lire la chronique
DarkNephilim
Confiteor Deo Omnipotenti
Lire la chronique
Order of Nosferat
Vampiric Wrath Unleashed
Lire la chronique
M.Pheral
Lie (EP)
Lire la chronique
Terragon
Chapitre II : Baudelaire
Lire la chronique
Ultra Silvam
The Sanctity Of Death
Lire la chronique
No Return
Requiem
Lire la chronique