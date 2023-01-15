TERRESTRIAL HOSPICE (Black Metal, Pologne) propose le morceau "Memoir" tiré de son nouveau disque Caviary to the General dont la sortie est programmée pour le 10 février chez Ancient Dead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Rat In A Burning Cage [3:21]
2. In The Streams Of Phlegethon [5:11]
3. December Night [4:11]
4. Extinction Delight [6:05]
5. Verminous Spawn [4:09]
6. The Last Dance [6:40]
7. Memoir [5:10]
8. Path To Mahasamadhi [5:47]
9. Ars Moriendi [4:58]
LAMP OF MURMUUR (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Saturnian Bloodstorm le 26 mars sur Argento Records et Not Kvlt Records. Tracklist :
1. Conqueror Beyond the Frenzied Fog [6:59]
2. Hymns of Death, Rays of Might [7:46]
3. Seal of the Dominator [6:46]
4. Descending From the Aurora [1:03]
5. In Communion With the Wintermoon [8:19]
6. Saturnian Bloodstorm [9:08]
ASPHAGOR (Black Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouvel opus Pyrogenesis le 10 mars via MDD Records. Le groupe sera en tournée européenne avec Dark Fortress et The Spirit en mai prochain, avec un passage en France à Paris au Backstage le 05/05.
