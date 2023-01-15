chargement...

Les news du 15 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 15 Janvier 2023 Terrestrial Hospice - Origin - Lamp Of Murmuur - Bodyfarm - Asphagor - Schavot
»
(Lien direct)
TERRESTRIAL HOSPICE (Black Metal, Pologne) propose le morceau "Memoir" tiré de son nouveau disque Caviary to the General dont la sortie est programmée pour le 10 février chez Ancient Dead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Rat In A Burning Cage [3:21]
2. In The Streams Of Phlegethon [5:11]
3. December Night [4:11]
4. Extinction Delight [6:05]
5. Verminous Spawn [4:09]
6. The Last Dance [6:40]
7. Memoir [5:10]
8. Path To Mahasamadhi [5:47]
9. Ars Moriendi [4:58]

»
(Lien direct)
ORIGIN (Brutal Technical Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Nostalgia For Oblivion" issu de son dernier opus Chaosmos paru en juin 2022 via Agonia Records.

»
(Lien direct)
LAMP OF MURMUUR (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Saturnian Bloodstorm le 26 mars sur Argento Records et Not Kvlt Records. Tracklist :

1. Conqueror Beyond the Frenzied Fog [6:59]
2. Hymns of Death, Rays of Might [7:46]
3. Seal of the Dominator [6:46]
4. Descending From the Aurora [1:03]
5. In Communion With the Wintermoon [8:19]
6. Saturnian Bloodstorm [9:08]

»
(Lien direct)
BODYFARM (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The Swamp" figurant sur son nouveau disque Ultimate Abomination qui sort le 24 février chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Torment [3:30]
2. Symbolical Warfare [4:45]
3. The Wicked Red [5:19]
4. Blasting Tyranny [3:47]
5. The Swamp [6:35]
6. Carving Repentance [4:58]
7. Empire of Iniquity [3:50]
8. Soul Damnation [3:50]
9. Sacrilege of the Fallen [3:31]
10. Charlatan Messiah [3:33]


»
(Lien direct)
ASPHAGOR (Black Metal, Autriche) sortira son nouvel opus Pyrogenesis le 10 mars via MDD Records. Le groupe sera en tournée européenne avec Dark Fortress et The Spirit en mai prochain, avec un passage en France à Paris au Backstage le 05/05.

»
(Lien direct)
SCHAVOT (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le titre "Niet alleen de avond valt" extrait de son nouvel album Kronieken uit de nevel à paraître le 27 janvier sur Void Wanderer Productions. Tracklist :

1. Onmens (4:12)
2. Geestenrijk (4:27)
3. Heksenwaan (4:21)
4. Hijs de zeilen (5:10)
5. Zwart water (4:47)
6. Kerberos (3:40)
7. Niet alleen de avond valt (6:04)
8. De laatste dans gedanst (5:21)

Durée totale : (38:02)
Thrasho Keyser
15 Janvier 2023

