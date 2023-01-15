»

(Lien direct) LAMP OF MURMUUR (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Saturnian Bloodstorm le 26 mars sur Argento Records et Not Kvlt Records. Tracklist :



1. Conqueror Beyond the Frenzied Fog [6:59]

2. Hymns of Death, Rays of Might [7:46]

3. Seal of the Dominator [6:46]

4. Descending From the Aurora [1:03]

5. In Communion With the Wintermoon [8:19]

6. Saturnian Bloodstorm [9:08]



