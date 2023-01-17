THOD (Blackened Doom, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition CD le 17 février de son premier longue-durée Asklepios paru en auto-production au format numérique en juillet dernier. Tracklist :
1. Pestkreuzzug
2. Ich schenke dir eine Ratsche
3. Hundswut
4. Wunde, Kieferkrampf und Tod
5. Aderlass
6. Orthopox
7. Kalkutta 1817
8. Seuche
9. Ich trage die Krone
SAXON ((Heavy Metal, Angleterre) sortira une nouvelle compilation de reprises intitulée More Inspirations le 24 mars via Silver Lining Music. Les détails :
1. We’ve Gotta Get Out of This Place (The Animals)
2. The Faith Healer (The Sensational Alex Harvey Band)
3. From the Inside (Alice Cooper)
4. Chevrolet (ZZ Top)
5. Substitute (The Who)
6. Gypsy (Uriah Heep)
7. Man On the Silver Mountain (Rainbow)
8. Detroit Rock City (Kiss)
9. Razamanaz (Nazareth)
10. Tales of Brave Ulysses (Cream)
Par Niktareum
Par KHÂ-O
Par AdicTo
Par Keyser
Par KHÂ-O
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB
Par NightSoul
Par Raziel
Par doublecasque
Par Jean-Clint
Par xworthlessx
Par AdicTo
Par Solarian
Par Sakrifiss