Les news du 17 Janvier 2023 News Les news du 17 Janvier 2023 Häxanu - Thod - Saxon - Moonthoth - Constipation » (Lien direct) HÄXANU (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Ephòdion" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Totenpass prévu le 7 février chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :



1. Θάρσει

2. Death Euphoria

3. Thriambus

4. Threnoidia

5. Sparagmos

6. Ephòdion

7. οὐδεὶς ἀθάνατος

8. Totenpass





» (Lien direct) THOD (Blackened Doom, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition CD le 17 février de son premier longue-durée Asklepios paru en auto-production au format numérique en juillet dernier. Tracklist :



1. Pestkreuzzug

2. Ich schenke dir eine Ratsche

3. Hundswut

4. Wunde, Kieferkrampf und Tod

5. Aderlass

6. Orthopox

7. Kalkutta 1817

8. Seuche

9. Ich trage die Krone





» (Lien direct) SAXON ((Heavy Metal, Angleterre) sortira une nouvelle compilation de reprises intitulée More Inspirations le 24 mars via Silver Lining Music. Les détails :



1. We’ve Gotta Get Out of This Place (The Animals)

2. The Faith Healer (The Sensational Alex Harvey Band)

3. From the Inside (Alice Cooper)

4. Chevrolet (ZZ Top)

5. Substitute (The Who)

6. Gypsy (Uriah Heep)

7. Man On the Silver Mountain (Rainbow)

8. Detroit Rock City (Kiss)

9. Razamanaz (Nazareth)

10. Tales of Brave Ulysses (Cream)





» (Lien direct) MOONTHOTH (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Pomrok" tiré de son nouvel album Uroczysko à paraître le 7 février en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Uroczysko

2. Pomrok

3. Brzask odmętem zgaszony

4. Żercy pieśń krucza

5. Żalnik

6. Wołchwowe widziadła

7. MARtwe TWe żywOTA

8. Popielnik

9. Chram Chorsa





» (Lien direct) CONSTIPATION (Grindcore, Slovaquie) sortira son premier long-format Alica le 27 janvier sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :



01. TV Shit

02. Sexcat

03. Pungent Smell

04. D.P.F.

05. Migrena

06. Necrogolo

07. Tancuj!

08. Alica

09. Jam

10. Zumpa

11. Ruja

12. Mucha CC

13. Svet Facku Ti Da

14. OutroYoga





