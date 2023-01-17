chargement...

Les news du 13 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 13 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Voivod
 Voivod - Synchro Anarchy (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Bhleg
 Bhleg - Fäghring (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Les news du 11 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 11 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Catalyst
 Catalyst - A Different Pain... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Massgrav
 Massgrav - Slowly We Rock (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Toughness
 Toughness - The Prophetic Dawn (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Extirpation
 Extirpation - The Endless S... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cryptworm
 Cryptworm - Spewing Mephiti... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 7 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 7 Janvier 2023 ... (N)
Par NightSoul		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Aamongandr (C)
Par Raziel		   
Hate Forest
 Hate Forest - Innermost (C)
Par doublecasque		   
Fleshrot
 Fleshrot - Unburied Corpse (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Innumerable Forms
 Innumerable Forms - Philoso... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Sapaudia
 Sapaudia - Requiemonument (EP) (C)
Par Solarian		   
Irae
 Irae - Assim na Terra como ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 17 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 17 Janvier 2023 Häxanu - Thod - Saxon - Moonthoth - Constipation
»
(Lien direct)
HÄXANU (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Ephòdion" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Totenpass prévu le 7 février chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Θάρσει
2. Death Euphoria
3. Thriambus
4. Threnoidia
5. Sparagmos
6. Ephòdion
7. οὐδεὶς ἀθάνατος
8. Totenpass

»
(Lien direct)
THOD (Blackened Doom, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition CD le 17 février de son premier longue-durée Asklepios paru en auto-production au format numérique en juillet dernier. Tracklist :

1. Pestkreuzzug
2. Ich schenke dir eine Ratsche
3. Hundswut
4. Wunde, Kieferkrampf und Tod
5. Aderlass
6. Orthopox
7. Kalkutta 1817
8. Seuche
9. Ich trage die Krone

»
(Lien direct)
SAXON ((Heavy Metal, Angleterre) sortira une nouvelle compilation de reprises intitulée More Inspirations le 24 mars via Silver Lining Music. Les détails :

1. We’ve Gotta Get Out of This Place (The Animals)
2. The Faith Healer (The Sensational Alex Harvey Band)
3. From the Inside (Alice Cooper)
4. Chevrolet (ZZ Top)
5. Substitute (The Who)
6. Gypsy (Uriah Heep)
7. Man On the Silver Mountain (Rainbow)
8. Detroit Rock City (Kiss)
9. Razamanaz (Nazareth)
10. Tales of Brave Ulysses (Cream)

»
(Lien direct)
MOONTHOTH (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Pomrok" tiré de son nouvel album Uroczysko à paraître le 7 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Uroczysko
2. Pomrok
3. Brzask odmętem zgaszony
4. Żercy pieśń krucza
5. Żalnik
6. Wołchwowe widziadła
7. MARtwe TWe żywOTA
8. Popielnik
9. Chram Chorsa


»
(Lien direct)
CONSTIPATION (Grindcore, Slovaquie) sortira son premier long-format Alica le 27 janvier sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. TV Shit
02. Sexcat
03. Pungent Smell
04. D.P.F.
05. Migrena
06. Necrogolo
07. Tancuj!
08. Alica
09. Jam
10. Zumpa
11. Ruja
12. Mucha CC
13. Svet Facku Ti Da
14. OutroYoga
Thrasho Keyser
17 Janvier 2023

