»

(Lien direct) SAXON ((Heavy Metal, Angleterre) sortira une nouvelle compilation de reprises intitulée More Inspirations le 24 mars via Silver Lining Music. Les détails :



1. We’ve Gotta Get Out of This Place (The Animals)

2. The Faith Healer (The Sensational Alex Harvey Band)

3. From the Inside (Alice Cooper)

4. Chevrolet (ZZ Top)

5. Substitute (The Who)

6. Gypsy (Uriah Heep)

7. Man On the Silver Mountain (Rainbow)

8. Detroit Rock City (Kiss)

9. Razamanaz (Nazareth)

10. Tales of Brave Ulysses (Cream)



