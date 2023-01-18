»

(Lien direct) CATACOMB (Death Metal, France) sortiront leur premier album intitulé When The Stars Are Right le 23 Mars prochain sur Xtreem Music. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Waiting For The Stars" :



01. The Kings Of Edom

02. Ruler Of This World

03. Servants Of The Old Ones

04. Waiting For The Stars

05. The Great Dreamer

06. Black Goat

07. In Your Blasphemous Name

08. Crawling Chaos

09. Blind Idiot God

10. Chapel Of Ghouls (Morbid Angel Cover)



