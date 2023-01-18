chargement...

Les news du 18 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 18 Janvier 2023 Imperium Dekadenz - Verminous Serpent - Mammoth Caravan - Frenzy - Atomic Trip - Horrible Earth - Satanika - Idolatrous - Smallpox Aroma - FesterDecay
»
(Lien direct)
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ (Black Metal Atmosphérique Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Into Sorrow Evermore qui sortira le 20 janvier via Napalm Records. "Forests In Gale" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
VERMINOUS SERPENT (Black Metal avec notamment A.A. Nemtheanga de Primordial au chant et à la basse, Irlande) sortira son premier longue-durée The Malign Covenant le 17 mars sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Seraphim Falls [7:41]
2. Transcendent Pyre [5:47]
3. The Malign Covenant [7:00]
4. Chasm of Nameless Bone [6:32]
5. Deaths Head Mantra [13:17]

»
(Lien direct)
MAMMOTH CARAVAN (Doom/Stoner/Sludge, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Petroglyphs" issu de son premier long-format Ice Cold Oblivion dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Ice Cold Oblivion
2. Nomad (feat. Mat Johnson)
3. Petroglyphs
4. Megafauna
5. Periglacial
6. Frostbite

»
(Lien direct)
FRENZY (Heavy Metal, Espagne) propose un clip pour le titre "The Doomsday" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Of Hoods and Masks prévu le 20 avril via Fighter Records. Tracklist :

1. One Minute Closer to…
2. The Doomsday
3. Where is the Joke
4. Spectre of Love
5. Uncompromised
6. Betrayal in Cold Blood
7. Fear the Hood
8. Living in Oz (versión de Rick Springfield)
9. Give Me Shred (Or Give Me Death)

»
(Lien direct)
ATOMIC TRIP (Doom/Sludge/Stoner, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Bomb #6" issu de son dernier album Strike #3 sorti en octobre et qui sera pressé en vinyle le 24 mars sur Tentacles Industries. Tracklist :

1. Bomb #5 - 24:12
2. Bomb #6 - 20:47

Durée totale : 45:00

»
(Lien direct)
HORRIBLE EARTH (Grindcore/Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Weakened By Civilization le 17 février sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro/Worth More Dead
2. Brainworms
3. Corrupting Morals
4. Pay For Your Hubris
5. Prayers Ring Hollow
6. Trepaining
7. Endless War III
8. Surrounded By Obscenities
9. Jerk Oracle
10. Narcanastan
11. Extinction Through Violence
12. Jazz Odyssey
13. Pyrrhic Victory
14. Consume Microplastics
15. Modified Umbrella
16. Rats Eat Better Than Us
17. Weakened By Civilization

»
(Lien direct)
SATANIKA (Thrash/Death/Black, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Horde of Disgust le 24 février chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Not Of This Earth [2:26]
2. The Void [3:55]
3. Cosmic Funeral [4:43]
4. Horde of Disgust [4:09]
5. The Fog [3:50]
6. Their Hands Upon Our Throat [3:50]
7. Tentacles of Horror [3:45]
8. Cursed Be Thy Name [3:49]
9. The Absolute Torment [3:02]
10. Bleed for Darkness [3:47]

»
(Lien direct)
IDOLATROUS (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier full-length Sorrow on Midgard le 24 février. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Predecessor
3. The Harrowing Reprisal
4. Eternal
5. Chasing Shadows
6. The Wolf's Ghost
7. Asgard
8. Returning to War
9. Prophecy
10. Sorrow on Midgard
11. The Smoke Settles

»
(Lien direct)
SMALLPOX AROMA (Grindcore, Thaïlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Festering Embryos of Logical Corruption le 31 mars via Inhuman Assault Productions. Tracklist :

1. Harvesting the Aliens' Nest
2. Into the Realm of Nothingness
3. Oh My Sweet Gruesome Scarecrow
4. Quest for the Missing Head
5. Eternal Burrow
6. Inherited Ritual of Savagery
7. Gory Sight, Shining Bright
8. Swallow the Defiled
9. Unfolding the Secret Alter Egos in You
10. Eleven Corpses Disentombed
11. Metamorphic Passage of Time
12. Inescapable Viceral Erosion
13. Country of the Ghouls

»
(Lien direct)
FESTERDECAY (Goregrind, Japon) a dévoilé un autre extrait de son premier long-format Reality Rotten to the Core qui paraît le 24 février sur Everlasting Spew Records. Il s'agit de "Exposing The Skin Tissue". Tracklist :

01. Rotten Fester Decay
02. Hash the Tongue
03. Fall in Grind
04. Disintegration of Organs
05. Aborticide
06. Stench of Decay
07. Psychopharmacist
08. From the Dark Tomb
09. Exposing the Skin Tissue
10. Carcasses' Revenge
11. Cryptic Wounds
12. Liquidized Gallbladder
13. Scum's Karma
14. Reconstruction of Malignant Miasma
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
18 Janvier 2023

