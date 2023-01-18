»

SMALLPOX AROMA (Grindcore, Thaïlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Festering Embryos of Logical Corruption le 31 mars via Inhuman Assault Productions. Tracklist :



1. Harvesting the Aliens' Nest

2. Into the Realm of Nothingness

3. Oh My Sweet Gruesome Scarecrow

4. Quest for the Missing Head

5. Eternal Burrow

6. Inherited Ritual of Savagery

7. Gory Sight, Shining Bright

8. Swallow the Defiled

9. Unfolding the Secret Alter Egos in You

10. Eleven Corpses Disentombed

11. Metamorphic Passage of Time

12. Inescapable Viceral Erosion

13. Country of the Ghouls



<a href="https://inhumanassault.bandcamp.com/album/festering-embryos-of-logical-corruption">Festering Embryos of Logical Corruption by smallpox Aroma</a>