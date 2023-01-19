Les news du 19 Janvier 2023
News
Les news du 19 Janvier 2023 Inverecund - Crown of Madness - Ashen Tomb - Three Eyes of the Void - Exhorted - Sepulcrum - Postojna
|»
|INVERECUND (Brutal Death, Italie) sortira prochainement son premier album Engrossed In Horripilation, via New Standard Elite. Un extrait, "Rescinded Physiognomy", vient d'être mis en ligne.
Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Disinterred Turpitude
03. Vile Effluvium
04. Rescinded Physiognomy
05. Eruptive Hemangioma
06. Visions of Coming Apocalypse (Inveracity Cover)
|
|»
|CROWN OF MADNESS (Dissonant Death Metal, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "A Wrenching Nostalgia" issu de son nouvel EP Elemental Binding qui sort le 23 février en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Immortal Eyes (feat. Matthew Pancoust)*
2. A Wrenching Nostalgia
3. Roots, Limbs and Sky
4. Vile Sun
*Guest guitar solo
|
|»
|ASHEN TOMB ((Death Metal, Finlande) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale pour sa sortie demain au format CD via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. They Live Beneath
2. Graveless Abomination
3. Bleak Earth That Used To Host The Ignorant Race
That Foresaw Its Doom And Did Nothing
(Exterminated The Pest That Once Depraved Its Body)
|
|»
|THREE EYES OF THE VOID (Black Metal, Ukraine/Pologne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Against the One" et extrait de son premier longue-durée à venir dans la courant de l'année.
|
|»
|EXHORTED (Melodic Death Metal, France) va ressortir son premier longu-durée Old Bastards Never Die (2021) avec une distribution mondiale. Tracklist :
1. Help Me
2. Don't Forget Never Forgive
3. Haunted House
4. God Is Mine
5. Open Your Eyes
6. We Are Bound
7. Let Me Go
8. Power
9. You'Re My World
|
|»
|SEPULCRUM (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son premier long-format Lamentation of Immolated Souls le 17 mars sur Chaos Records, en collaboration avec Canometal Records et Burning Coffin Records. Un extrait est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Orbital Teratoma
2. Schizophrenic Amputation
3. Lamentation of Immolated Souls
4. The Decay
5. Legion's Mandate
6. Arousing The Putrid Flesh
7. Slitting Coagulated Mess
8. Caustic Inhalation
9. Sick Delusion
10. Traumatized by Insanity
|
|»
|POSTOJNA (Post-Rock/Metal instrumental de Tours) a publié son nouvel EP 7 titres sur sa page Bandcamp. Pour les fans de Caspian, *Shels, Maybewhewill, Russian Circles ...
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Sakrifiss
Par Keyser
Par KHÂ-O
Par Raziel
Par Niktareum
Par KHÂ-O
Par AdicTo
Par Keyser
Par KHÂ-O
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB
Par NightSoul
Par Raziel
Par doublecasque