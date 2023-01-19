»

(Lien direct) ASHEN TOMB ((Death Metal, Finlande) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale pour sa sortie demain au format CD via Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. They Live Beneath

2. Graveless Abomination

3. Bleak Earth That Used To Host The Ignorant Race

That Foresaw Its Doom And Did Nothing

(Exterminated The Pest That Once Depraved Its Body)



