chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Moonlight Sorcery
 Moonlight Sorcery - Piercin... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Messe Mortuaire
 Messe Mortuaire - Nocturnal... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Vanden Plas
 Vanden Plas - Far Off Grace (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Helmet
 Helmet - Strap It On (C)
Par Raziel		   
Les news du 13 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 13 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Voivod
 Voivod - Synchro Anarchy (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Bhleg
 Bhleg - Fäghring (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Les news du 11 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 11 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Catalyst
 Catalyst - A Different Pain... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Massgrav
 Massgrav - Slowly We Rock (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Toughness
 Toughness - The Prophetic Dawn (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Extirpation
 Extirpation - The Endless S... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cryptworm
 Cryptworm - Spewing Mephiti... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 7 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 7 Janvier 2023 ... (N)
Par NightSoul		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Aamongandr (C)
Par Raziel		   
Hate Forest
 Hate Forest - Innermost (C)
Par doublecasque		   

Les news du 19 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 19 Janvier 2023 Inverecund - Crown of Madness - Ashen Tomb - Three Eyes of the Void - Exhorted - Sepulcrum - Postojna
»
(Lien direct)
INVERECUND (Brutal Death, Italie) sortira prochainement son premier album Engrossed In Horripilation, via New Standard Elite. Un extrait, "Rescinded Physiognomy", vient d'être mis en ligne.

Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. Disinterred Turpitude
03. Vile Effluvium
04. Rescinded Physiognomy
05. Eruptive Hemangioma
06. Visions of Coming Apocalypse (Inveracity Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
CROWN OF MADNESS (Dissonant Death Metal, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "A Wrenching Nostalgia" issu de son nouvel EP Elemental Binding qui sort le 23 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Immortal Eyes (feat. Matthew Pancoust)*
2. A Wrenching Nostalgia
3. Roots, Limbs and Sky
4. Vile Sun

*Guest guitar solo

»
(Lien direct)
ASHEN TOMB ((Death Metal, Finlande) offre son premier EP éponyme en écoute intégrale pour sa sortie demain au format CD via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. They Live Beneath
2. Graveless Abomination
3. Bleak Earth That Used To Host The Ignorant Race
That Foresaw Its Doom And Did Nothing
(Exterminated The Pest That Once Depraved Its Body)

»
(Lien direct)
THREE EYES OF THE VOID (Black Metal, Ukraine/Pologne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Against the One" et extrait de son premier longue-durée à venir dans la courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
EXHORTED (Melodic Death Metal, France) va ressortir son premier longu-durée Old Bastards Never Die (2021) avec une distribution mondiale. Tracklist :

1. Help Me
2. Don't Forget Never Forgive
3. Haunted House
4. God Is Mine
5. Open Your Eyes
6. We Are Bound
7. Let Me Go
8. Power
9. You'Re My World

»
(Lien direct)
SEPULCRUM (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son premier long-format Lamentation of Immolated Souls le 17 mars sur Chaos Records, en collaboration avec Canometal Records et Burning Coffin Records. Un extrait est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Orbital Teratoma
2. Schizophrenic Amputation
3. Lamentation of Immolated Souls
4. The Decay
5. Legion's Mandate
6. Arousing The Putrid Flesh
7. Slitting Coagulated Mess
8. Caustic Inhalation
9. Sick Delusion
10. Traumatized by Insanity

»
(Lien direct)
POSTOJNA (Post-Rock/Metal instrumental de Tours) a publié son nouvel EP 7 titres sur sa page Bandcamp. Pour les fans de Caspian, *Shels, Maybewhewill, Russian Circles ...
Thrasho Niktareum + Keyser
19 Janvier 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Ashen Tomb
 Ashen Tomb
2021 - Finlande		   
Moonlight Sorcery
Piercing Through the Frozen...
Lire la chronique
Physiology of Darkness
Human Circle
Lire la chronique
Messe Mortuaire
Nocturnal Demonic Visitatio...
Lire la chronique
Appalling
Sacrilege
Lire la chronique
Helmet
Strap It On
Lire la chronique
Ebony Pendant / Lamp Of Murmuur
Plenilunar Requiems (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
In Pain
The Thing From The Grave
Lire la chronique
Depressive Witches
Distant Kingdoms
Lire la chronique
Sacrificia Mortuorum
En Offrande
Lire la chronique
Ambroxiak
Detritus of Elysian Creation
Lire la chronique
Pharmacist
Flourishing Extremities On ...
Lire la chronique
Get The Shot
Merciless Destruction
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Worm Eaten
Lire la chronique
Thy Darkened Shade
Liber Lvcifer II: Mahapralaya
Lire la chronique
Dream Unending
Song Of Salvation
Lire la chronique
Malist
As I Become Darkness
Lire la chronique
Toughness
The Prophetic Dawn
Lire la chronique
Extirpation
The Endless Storm (EP)
Lire la chronique
Malfeitor
Malfeitor (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Timor et Tremor
Realm Of Ashes
Lire la chronique
Satanic Warmaster
Aamongandr
Lire la chronique
Fleshrot
Unburied Corpse
Lire la chronique
Vigilante
Opacities
Lire la chronique
Altars
Ascetic Reflection
Lire la chronique
Sarcator
Alkahest
Lire la chronique
Kampfar
Til klovers takt
Lire la chronique
Cérémonie des Sakrif'or 2022 / Black Metal Awards (feat. guests)
Lire le podcast
Irae
Assim na Terra como no Inferno
Lire la chronique
Sapaudia
Requiemonument (EP)
Lire la chronique
Antropofagus
Origin
Lire la chronique