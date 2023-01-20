|
Les news du 20 Janvier 2023
News
Les news du 20 Janvier 2023 Funeral Fullmoon - Virulent Scepter - Whore Of Bethlehem - Metallica - Shores of Null - Aenaon - Carcariass - Carrion - Rigor Sardonicous - Eisenkult - Minenwerfer
|»
|Intitulé Unholy Kingdom Of Diabolic Emperors, le nouvel album de FUNERAL FULLMOON (Black Metal, Chili) sortira cet été sur Inferna Profundus Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Pact With The Insane Spirits" :
01. Intro
02. Pact With The Insane Spirits
03. Misanthropic Obssession
04. Interlude
05. Demonic Visions
06. Enter The Abyss
07. Outro
|
|»
|VIRULENT SCEPTER (Black Metal, USA) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Satanic Territorial Moloch courant juin / juillet sur Inferna Profundus Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Usurping The Body" :
01. Usurping The Body
02. Billowing Seed, Blackened Orifice
03. Master Of Innumerable Forms
04. Seep Of Dead Regions I
05. Bloodstained Walls And Floorboards
06. Satanic Territorial Moloch
07. Reeking Depths Of Night
08. Seep Of Dead Regions II
09. ISEM
10. Perverse Invokations Of The Black Grimoire
|
|»
|WHORE OF BETHLEHEM (Brutal Death / Black, USA) sortira fin mars sur Comatose Music son 3ème album intitulé Ritual Of Homicide. Un 1er extrait a été dévoilé :
Tracklist :
1. Enlightenment Through Pain 04:39
2. Nails in Your Coffin 04:09
3. Ritual of Homicide 04:21
4. Vermin 03:37
5. Gateway 01:00
6. Sermon of the Malignant Spirit 04:47
7. Out of Body 04:18
8. Disembodied 03:49
9. Monolith of Cremation 03:50
10. Pseudochrist 03:15
|
|»
|Intitulé 72 Seasons, le nouvel album de METALLICA (Metal, USA) sortira le 14 avril prochain via Blackened Recordings. Après "Lux Æterna", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Screaming Suicide" :
01. 72 Seasons
02. Shadows Follow
03. Screaming Suicide
04. Sleepwalk My Life Away
05. You Must Burn!
06. Lux Æterna (YouTube)
07. Crown Of Barbed Wire
08. Chasing Light
09. If Darkness Had A Son
10. Too Far Gone?
11. Room of Mirrors
12. Inamorata
|
|»
|SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "The Last Flower" qui figurera sur son nouvel album The Loss Of Beauty dont la sortie est programmée le 24 mars chez Spikerot Records. Tracklist :
1. Transitory - 1:20
2. Destination Woe - 4:52
3. The Last Flower - 4:59
4. Darkness Won't Take Me - 4:14
5. Nothing Left To Burn - 4:55
6. Old Scars - 4:23
7. The First Son - 2:17
8. A Nature In Disguise - 6:26
9. My Darkest Years - 4:56
10. Fading As One - 5:19
11. A New Death Is Born - 4:54
Durée totale : 48:40
Bonus Tracks (CD and digital only)
12. Underwater Oddity - 4:18
13. Blazing Sunlight - 1:57
|
|»
|AENAON (Experimental Progressive Black Metal, Grèce) a posté une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Psyche" issu de son nouveau disque Mnemosyne sorti en octobre via Agonia Records.
|
|»
|CARCARIASS (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Afterworld le 3 mars. Tracklist :
1. No Aftermath (3:27)
2. Billons Of Suns (4:15)
3. Identity (7:07)
4. Angst (6:42)
5. Fall Of An Empire (5:40)
6. Black Rain (4:23)
7. Generational Rot (3:56)
8. The Hive (3:29)
9. Machine Kult (8:11)
10. Afterworld (6:26)
|
|»
|CARRION (Death Metal, Belgique) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Abaddon's Pit" extrait de son nouvel album Morbid Nailgun Necropsy qui sort le 3 mars sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Eradication
2. Nematodes
3. Morbid Nailgun Necropsy
4. Genetic Alteration
5. Gingeritis
6. Cofagrigus
7. Mental Vortex
8. Abaddon's Pit
9. Forced Into Depravity
|
|»
|RIGOR SARDONICOUS (Funeral Doom/Death, USA) offre son nouveau disque Praeparet Bellum en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 janvier chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Caelum Ardere Vidistis
2. Sanguinem Floralibus Luna
3. Terra Mota Est
4. Vita Cantus
5. Ex Finitim
6. Voluntatem Dei
7. Unholy Sonnet 10
8. Praeparet Bellum
|
|»
|EISENKULT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Vulgäre, deutsche Hassmusik le 21 mars via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Anrufung
2. Der Teufel hat´s gesandt
3. Bizarr und erbärmlich
4. Da ist nichts
5. Tränensäufer
6. Wer schlug deinen Abel tot?
7. Te Deum
8. Niederes Gewürm
9. Gnadenwille
10. Sendung und Segen
|
|»
|MINENWERFER (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Feuerwalze le 10 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Cemetery Fields [6:07]
2. Feuerwalze [6:47]
3. Eternal Attrition [8:00]
4. Nachtschreck [7:50]
5. Sturmtruppen III (Sommekämpfer) [5:27]
6. Shrapnel Exsanguination [5:54]
7. Labyrinthine Trench Sectors [8:28]
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Carcariass
(death) metal technique et mélodique - 1991 - France
|
|
|
|Eisenkult
Black Metal - Allemagne
|
|
|
|Metallica
Metal - 1981 - Etats-Unis
|
|
Par THUNDER
Par Keyser
Par KHÂ-O
Par Raziel
Par Niktareum
Par KHÂ-O
Par AdicTo
Par Keyser
Par KHÂ-O
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB
Par NightSoul
Par Raziel
Par doublecasque