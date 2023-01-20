»

(Lien direct) SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "The Last Flower" qui figurera sur son nouvel album The Loss Of Beauty dont la sortie est programmée le 24 mars chez Spikerot Records. Tracklist :



1. Transitory - 1:20

2. Destination Woe - 4:52

3. The Last Flower - 4:59

4. Darkness Won't Take Me - 4:14

5. Nothing Left To Burn - 4:55

6. Old Scars - 4:23

7. The First Son - 2:17

8. A Nature In Disguise - 6:26

9. My Darkest Years - 4:56

10. Fading As One - 5:19

11. A New Death Is Born - 4:54



Durée totale : 48:40



Bonus Tracks (CD and digital only)

12. Underwater Oddity - 4:18

13. Blazing Sunlight - 1:57



