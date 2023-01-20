chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
173 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Moonlight Sorcery
 Moonlight Sorcery - Piercin... (C)
Par THUNDER		   
Messe Mortuaire
 Messe Mortuaire - Nocturnal... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Vanden Plas
 Vanden Plas - Far Off Grace (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Helmet
 Helmet - Strap It On (C)
Par Raziel		   
Les news du 13 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 13 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Voivod
 Voivod - Synchro Anarchy (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Bhleg
 Bhleg - Fäghring (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Les news du 11 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 11 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Catalyst
 Catalyst - A Different Pain... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Massgrav
 Massgrav - Slowly We Rock (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Toughness
 Toughness - The Prophetic Dawn (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Extirpation
 Extirpation - The Endless S... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cryptworm
 Cryptworm - Spewing Mephiti... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 7 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 7 Janvier 2023 ... (N)
Par NightSoul		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Aamongandr (C)
Par Raziel		   
Hate Forest
 Hate Forest - Innermost (C)
Par doublecasque		   

Les news du 20 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 20 Janvier 2023 Funeral Fullmoon - Virulent Scepter - Whore Of Bethlehem - Metallica - Shores of Null - Aenaon - Carcariass - Carrion - Rigor Sardonicous - Eisenkult - Minenwerfer
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Unholy Kingdom Of Diabolic Emperors, le nouvel album de FUNERAL FULLMOON (Black Metal, Chili) sortira cet été sur Inferna Profundus Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Pact With The Insane Spirits" :

01. Intro
02. Pact With The Insane Spirits
03. Misanthropic Obssession
04. Interlude
05. Demonic Visions
06. Enter The Abyss
07. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
VIRULENT SCEPTER (Black Metal, USA) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Satanic Territorial Moloch courant juin / juillet sur Inferna Profundus Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Usurping The Body" :

01. Usurping The Body
02. Billowing Seed, Blackened Orifice
03. Master Of Innumerable Forms
04. Seep Of Dead Regions I
05. Bloodstained Walls And Floorboards
06. Satanic Territorial Moloch
07. Reeking Depths Of Night
08. Seep Of Dead Regions II
09. ISEM
10. Perverse Invokations Of The Black Grimoire

»
(Lien direct)
WHORE OF BETHLEHEM (Brutal Death / Black, USA) sortira fin mars sur Comatose Music son 3ème album intitulé Ritual Of Homicide. Un 1er extrait a été dévoilé :



Tracklist :

1. Enlightenment Through Pain 04:39
2. Nails in Your Coffin 04:09
3. Ritual of Homicide 04:21
4. Vermin 03:37
5. Gateway 01:00
6. Sermon of the Malignant Spirit 04:47
7. Out of Body 04:18
8. Disembodied 03:49
9. Monolith of Cremation 03:50
10. Pseudochrist 03:15

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé 72 Seasons, le nouvel album de METALLICA (Metal, USA) sortira le 14 avril prochain via Blackened Recordings. Après "Lux Æterna", en voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Screaming Suicide" :

01. 72 Seasons
02. Shadows Follow
03. Screaming Suicide
04. Sleepwalk My Life Away
05. You Must Burn!
06. Lux Æterna (YouTube)
07. Crown Of Barbed Wire
08. Chasing Light
09. If Darkness Had A Son
10. Too Far Gone?
11. Room of Mirrors
12. Inamorata

»
(Lien direct)
SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "The Last Flower" qui figurera sur son nouvel album The Loss Of Beauty dont la sortie est programmée le 24 mars chez Spikerot Records. Tracklist :

1. Transitory - 1:20
2. Destination Woe - 4:52
3. The Last Flower - 4:59
4. Darkness Won't Take Me - 4:14
5. Nothing Left To Burn - 4:55
6. Old Scars - 4:23
7. The First Son - 2:17
8. A Nature In Disguise - 6:26
9. My Darkest Years - 4:56
10. Fading As One - 5:19
11. A New Death Is Born - 4:54

Durée totale : 48:40

Bonus Tracks (CD and digital only)
12. Underwater Oddity - 4:18
13. Blazing Sunlight - 1:57

»
(Lien direct)
AENAON (Experimental Progressive Black Metal, Grèce) a posté une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Psyche" issu de son nouveau disque Mnemosyne sorti en octobre via Agonia Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CARCARIASS (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Afterworld le 3 mars. Tracklist :

1. No Aftermath (3:27)
2. Billons Of Suns (4:15)
3. Identity (7:07)
4. Angst (6:42)
5. Fall Of An Empire (5:40)
6. Black Rain (4:23)
7. Generational Rot (3:56)
8. The Hive (3:29)
9. Machine Kult (8:11)
10. Afterworld (6:26)

»
(Lien direct)
CARRION (Death Metal, Belgique) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Abaddon's Pit" extrait de son nouvel album Morbid Nailgun Necropsy qui sort le 3 mars sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Eradication
2. Nematodes
3. Morbid Nailgun Necropsy
4. Genetic Alteration
5. Gingeritis
6. Cofagrigus
7. Mental Vortex
8. Abaddon's Pit
9. Forced Into Depravity

»
(Lien direct)
RIGOR SARDONICOUS (Funeral Doom/Death, USA) offre son nouveau disque Praeparet Bellum en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 janvier chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Caelum Ardere Vidistis
2. Sanguinem Floralibus Luna
3. Terra Mota Est
4. Vita Cantus
5. Ex Finitim
6. Voluntatem Dei
7. Unholy Sonnet 10
8. Praeparet Bellum

»
(Lien direct)
EISENKULT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Vulgäre, deutsche Hassmusik le 21 mars via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Anrufung
2. Der Teufel hat´s gesandt
3. Bizarr und erbärmlich
4. Da ist nichts
5. Tränensäufer
6. Wer schlug deinen Abel tot?
7. Te Deum
8. Niederes Gewürm
9. Gnadenwille
10. Sendung und Segen

»
(Lien direct)
MINENWERFER (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Feuerwalze le 10 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Cemetery Fields [6:07]
2. Feuerwalze [6:47]
3. Eternal Attrition [8:00]
4. Nachtschreck [7:50]
5. Sturmtruppen III (Sommekämpfer) [5:27]
6. Shrapnel Exsanguination [5:54]
7. Labyrinthine Trench Sectors [8:28]
Thrasho AxGxB + Niktareum + Keyser
20 Janvier 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Miscreance
 Miscreance
Convergence
2022 - Unspeakable Axe Records		   
Riverside
 Riverside
ID.Entity
2023 - InsideOut Music		   
Hibernus Mortis
 Hibernus Mortis
The Monoliths Of Cursed Slumber
2022 - Blood Harvest Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Carcariass
 Carcariass
(death) metal technique et mélodique - 1991 - France		   
Eisenkult
 Eisenkult
Black Metal - Allemagne		   
Metallica
 Metallica
Metal - 1981 - Etats-Unis		   
Miscreance
Convergence
Lire la chronique
Hibernus Mortis
The Monoliths Of Cursed Slu...
Lire la chronique
Riverside
ID.Entity
Lire la chronique
Moonlight Sorcery
Piercing Through the Frozen...
Lire la chronique
Physiology of Darkness
Human Circle
Lire la chronique
Messe Mortuaire
Nocturnal Demonic Visitatio...
Lire la chronique
Appalling
Sacrilege
Lire la chronique
Helmet
Strap It On
Lire la chronique
Ebony Pendant / Lamp Of Murmuur
Plenilunar Requiems (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
In Pain
The Thing From The Grave
Lire la chronique
Depressive Witches
Distant Kingdoms
Lire la chronique
Sacrificia Mortuorum
En Offrande
Lire la chronique
Ambroxiak
Detritus of Elysian Creation
Lire la chronique
Pharmacist
Flourishing Extremities On ...
Lire la chronique
Get The Shot
Merciless Destruction
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Worm Eaten
Lire la chronique
Thy Darkened Shade
Liber Lvcifer II: Mahapralaya
Lire la chronique
Dream Unending
Song Of Salvation
Lire la chronique
Malist
As I Become Darkness
Lire la chronique
Toughness
The Prophetic Dawn
Lire la chronique
Extirpation
The Endless Storm (EP)
Lire la chronique
Malfeitor
Malfeitor (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Timor et Tremor
Realm Of Ashes
Lire la chronique
Satanic Warmaster
Aamongandr
Lire la chronique
Fleshrot
Unburied Corpse
Lire la chronique
Vigilante
Opacities
Lire la chronique
Altars
Ascetic Reflection
Lire la chronique
Sarcator
Alkahest
Lire la chronique
Kampfar
Til klovers takt
Lire la chronique
Cérémonie des Sakrif'or 2022 / Black Metal Awards (feat. guests)
Lire le podcast