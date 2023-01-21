chargement...

Les news du 21 Janvier 2023

News
»
(Lien direct)
HELLEVATE (Thrash/Power, USA) a sorti son nouvel EP The Purpose is Cruelty en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

The Purpose is Cruelty
Dagon
Buried Under Mistakes
Die or Be Killed
(No) Further Action is Required

»
(Lien direct)
DEIQUISITOR (Death Metal, Danemark) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Apotheosis sur Extremely Rotten Productions et Night Shroud Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

Humanoid
Striving for Destruction
Autosarcophagy
The Eyes of Worms
Apophis
Reflected by the Void
Deiquisitor
Atomic Assassins
Praise the Lord

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band AGLO (Sludgy Death Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel EP Into the Maze le 16 février en auto-production aux formats numérique et vinyle. Tracklist :

1. Into the Maze
2. Parasites
3. Darkened Mirror
4. Collector
5. Past
6. The Journey Home

»
(Lien direct)
MAN MUST DIE (Technical Death Metal, Écosse) sortira son nouvel opus The Pain Behind It All le 17 février chez Distortion Music Group. Tracklist :

1. O.C.D.
2. Patterns In The Chaos
3. The Pain Behind It All
4. In The Hour Before Your Death
5. Clickhate
6. Enabler
7. Bring Me The Head Of The King
8. War Is My Will
9. Alone In A Crowded Room
10. Who Goes There?/I.F.F.

»
(Lien direct)
CONJURETH (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel album The Parasitic Chambers en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Smothering Psalms
2. Dimensional Ascendancy
3. Devastating Cataclysmic Unearthing
4. Cremated Dominion
5. Deathless Sway of Torsos Calm
6. A Blood Romance
7. The Ancient Presence
8. In Mortal Thresholds
9. From Ceremonies Past
10. The Unworshipped II

»
(Lien direct)
ATAUD (Black/Death, Angleterre) sortira le 1er mars sur Marwolaeth Records son nouvel album Satan’s Vindication au format CD. Tracklist :

01. Grotesque Heresy
02. Under the Night of Cold Saturn
03. Ritual of Malignant Forces
04. Awakening of the Unholy Ones
05. Satan's Vindication
06. Invocation
07. May Demons Fuck your Rotten Corpse
08. Pagan Cult
09. Smell of Death
10. Atormentado hasta la tumba

»
(Lien direct)
JESUS PIECE (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album le 14 avril prochain sur Century Media. Celui-ci aura pour titre ...So Unknown. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Gates Of Horn" :

01. In Constraints
02. Fear Of Failure
03. Tunnel Vision
04. FTBS
05. Silver Lining
06. Gates Of Horn
07. Profane
08. An Offering To The Night (YouTube)
09. Stolen Life
10. The Bond

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Reclusive Decay, le premier album des Californiens de STREET TOMBS (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 17 février sur Carbonized Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Rising Torment" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Wretched Remains
02. Diseased Existence
03. Devour
04. Rising Torment
05. Commanding Voices Of The Damned
06. Volcanic Siege
21 Janvier 2023
21 Janvier 2023

