(Lien direct) MAN MUST DIE (Technical Death Metal, Écosse) sortira son nouvel opus The Pain Behind It All le 17 février chez Distortion Music Group. Tracklist :



1. O.C.D.

2. Patterns In The Chaos

3. The Pain Behind It All

4. In The Hour Before Your Death

5. Clickhate

6. Enabler

7. Bring Me The Head Of The King

8. War Is My Will

9. Alone In A Crowded Room

10. Who Goes There?/I.F.F.



