DEIQUISITOR (Death Metal, Danemark) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Apotheosis sur Extremely Rotten Productions et Night Shroud Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
Humanoid
Striving for Destruction
Autosarcophagy
The Eyes of Worms
Apophis
Reflected by the Void
Deiquisitor
Atomic Assassins
Praise the Lord
MAN MUST DIE (Technical Death Metal, Écosse) sortira son nouvel opus The Pain Behind It All le 17 février chez Distortion Music Group. Tracklist :
1. O.C.D.
2. Patterns In The Chaos
3. The Pain Behind It All
4. In The Hour Before Your Death
5. Clickhate
6. Enabler
7. Bring Me The Head Of The King
8. War Is My Will
9. Alone In A Crowded Room
10. Who Goes There?/I.F.F.
CONJURETH (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel album The Parasitic Chambers en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Smothering Psalms
2. Dimensional Ascendancy
3. Devastating Cataclysmic Unearthing
4. Cremated Dominion
5. Deathless Sway of Torsos Calm
6. A Blood Romance
7. The Ancient Presence
8. In Mortal Thresholds
9. From Ceremonies Past
10. The Unworshipped II
ATAUD (Black/Death, Angleterre) sortira le 1er mars sur Marwolaeth Records son nouvel album Satan’s Vindication au format CD. Tracklist :
01. Grotesque Heresy
02. Under the Night of Cold Saturn
03. Ritual of Malignant Forces
04. Awakening of the Unholy Ones
05. Satan's Vindication
06. Invocation
07. May Demons Fuck your Rotten Corpse
08. Pagan Cult
09. Smell of Death
10. Atormentado hasta la tumba
Intitulé Reclusive Decay, le premier album des Californiens de STREET TOMBS (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 17 février sur Carbonized Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Rising Torment" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Wretched Remains
02. Diseased Existence
03. Devour
04. Rising Torment
05. Commanding Voices Of The Damned
06. Volcanic Siege
Par X-Death
Par Sakrifiss
Par Keyser
Par KHÂ-O
Par Raziel
Par Niktareum
Par KHÂ-O
Par AdicTo
Par Keyser
Par KHÂ-O
Par KHÂ-O
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par AxGxB
Par NightSoul
Par Raziel
Par doublecasque