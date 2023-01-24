|
Les news du 24 Janvier 2023
Les news du 24 Janvier 2023 Bloodbound - Thron - Lions Metal Festival - Seer of the Void - Dreams of Gray - Nothingness - Maze Of Sothoth - Freja - Contemplation
|BLOODBOUND (Heavy/Power, Suède) sortira son nouvel album, Tales From The North le 7 juillet via AFM Records. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :
1. Tales From The North
2. Drink With The Gods
3. Odin´s Prayer
4. The Raven´s Cry
5. Mimir`s Crystal Eye
6. Between The Enemy Lines
7. Land Of Heroes
8. Sail Among The Dead
9. Stake My Claims
10.Sword And Axe
11. 1066
|THRON (Black/Death, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Dust qui sortira le 31 mars via Listenable Records. Un premier extrait bientôt disponible...
1. Dying In The Mud
2. Return…
3. The True Belief
4. The Golden Calf
5. Monologue
6. The Eve
7. Into Oblivion
8. The Tyranny Of I
9. Face Of Despair
10. The Wrong God
11. Martyr
|La nouvelle édition du LIONS METAL FESTIVAL aura lieu les 3 et 4 juin 2023 à Montagny dans le Rhône avec à l'affiche, pour l'instant :
ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal)
BELPHEGOR (Black Death)
PARASITE INC (Melodeath)
CYTOTOXIN (Death Metal)
NECROTTED (Death Metal)
Quatorze groupes doivent encore être annoncés. Plus d'infos sur l'event Facebook.
|SEER OF THE VOID (Doom Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel album Mantra Monolith en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 27 janvier en auto-production. Tracklist :
1: Astride
2: Electric Father
3: Death is my name
4: Seventh Son
5: Seer of the Void
6: Demon’s Hand
7: Hex
8: Necromancer
|DREAMS OF GRAY (Melodic Death/Doom/Thrash, USA) a sorti son premier EP The World After en auto-production. Tracklist :
1) Performance V Justice
2) Life in Gray
3) The World After
|NOTHINGNESS (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouveau disque chez Everlasting Spew Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Curse of Creation
2. Horrendous Incantation
3. Catapulted Into Hyperspace
4. Temple of Broken Swords
5. Festering Abstraction
6. Inviolate Viscera
7. Beacon of Loss
8. The Anvil
9. Decimation Mechanism
|MAZE OF SOTHOTH (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Extirpated Light le 24 mars via Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. The Unspeakable
2. Eliminate Contamination
3. The Revocation Dogma
4. Blood Tribute
5. Blasphemous Ritual
6. The Plague
7. Parallel Evolution
8. Sanctae Inqvisitionis
9. Scorn of Flesh
|FREJA (Atmospheric Post-Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Scattered Shields" extrait de son premier long-format Tides sorti l'année dernière sur Babylon Doom Cult Records.
|Le one-man band CONTEMPLATION sortira son nouvel album en auto-production le 23 mars prochain. Il s'agit d'un split-album avec chrono.fixion, l'autre projet de Matthieu Ducheine, orienté electro dub ambiant. Sur ce split album, vous trouverez du doom death metal, du dub, et parfois les deux mélangés dans le même morceau, comme sur celui proposé en avant première. À écouter sur bandcamp:
