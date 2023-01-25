ANZILLU (Thrash Metal, Finlande) sort son premier longue-durée Ex Nihilo ce vendredi 27 janvier sur M-Theory Audio. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Mental Graveyard". Tracklist :
1. Needles (On My Nerves)
2. Mental Graveyard
3. Trumpets of War
4. The Cleansing Flame
5. Discordia
6. Dauntless
7. Splinter in the Mind's Eye
8. Vulture
9. Ex Nihilo
