(Lien direct) DARKALL SLAVES (Brutal Death, France) a récemment sorti son nouvel opus Mephitic Redolence of the Decomposed via New Standard Elite. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Marks of Ritualistic Defacement

2. Revealed Through Cruentation

3. Ingluvious Depravities

4. Mephitic Redolence of the Decomposed

5. Cacophrenic Apperceptions

6. Filthy Carcass Dissolution

7. Opprobrious Nascency

8. Invultuation



<a href="https://darkallslaves.bandcamp.com/album/mephitic-redolence-of-the-decomposed">Mephitic Redolence of the Decomposed by Darkall Slaves</a>