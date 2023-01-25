chargement...

Les news du 25 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 25 Janvier 2023 Motörhead - Ne Obliviscaris - Malleus - Light Denied - Anzillu - Daevar - Darkall Slaves - Colpocleisis
»
(Lien direct)
MOTÖRHEAD (Hard/Rock N’Roll, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé les deux morceaux inédits qui figureront sur la nouvelle version de leur ultime album Bad Magic. Ceux-ci s'écoutent ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
NE OBLIVISCARIS (Metal extrême progressif, Australie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Exul qui sortira le 24 mars via Season Of Mist. "Graal" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
MALLEUS (Black/Speed, USA) offre son premier full-length The Fires of Heaven en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 27 janvier chez Armageddon Label. Tracklist :

1. The Tempest
2. A Dark Sun Rises
3. Beyond the Pale
4. Prophetess
5. The Fires of Heaven
6. Into the Flesh
7. Awakening
8. Mourning War

»
(Lien direct)
LIGHT DENIED (Death Metal, Serbie) a sorti son premier EP éponyme via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Light Denied
2. Brooding Shadows
3. No Pity for the Weak
4. Wither

»
(Lien direct)
ANZILLU (Thrash Metal, Finlande) sort son premier longue-durée Ex Nihilo ce vendredi 27 janvier sur M-Theory Audio. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Mental Graveyard". Tracklist :

1. Needles (On My Nerves)
2. Mental Graveyard
3. Trumpets of War
4. The Cleansing Flame
5. Discordia
6. Dauntless
7. Splinter in the Mind's Eye
8. Vulture
9. Ex Nihilo

»
(Lien direct)
DAEVAR (Stoner/Doom, Allemagne) a dévoilé son premier long-format Delirious Rites en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 27 janvier chez The Lasting Dose Records. Les détails :

01 Slowshine
02 Bloody Fingers
03 Leila
04 Leviathan
05 Yellow Queen

Line-up:
Pardis Latifi - Bass Guitar & Vocals
Moritz Ermen Bausch - Drums
Caspar Orfgen - Guitars

Guest Vocals on Leviathan by Jan Oberg

»
(Lien direct)
DARKALL SLAVES (Brutal Death, France) a récemment sorti son nouvel opus Mephitic Redolence of the Decomposed via New Standard Elite. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Marks of Ritualistic Defacement
2. Revealed Through Cruentation
3. Ingluvious Depravities
4. Mephitic Redolence of the Decomposed
5. Cacophrenic Apperceptions
6. Filthy Carcass Dissolution
7. Opprobrious Nascency
8. Invultuation

»
(Lien direct)
COLPOCLEISIS (Brutal Slam Death, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel album Elegant Degradation le 3 mars sur Reality Fade Records. Tracklist :

01. Degrade
02. Discumblobulated
03. Six Feet Chunder
04. Toxoplasmosis
05. Evangenital Obliteration
06. Flagellating at the Slab
07. #ProlapsoVaginal
08. Third Degree Gurns
09. Corpocleisis
10. Do Not Resuscitate
11. Decay
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
25 Janvier 2023

