(Lien direct) SOLUS GRIEF (Atmospheric Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier long-format With a Last Exhale le 27 février via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :



1. Under Choking White Veils [9:11]

2. Life Has Left This Place [9:29]

3. With a Last Exhale [10:23]

4. Yearning of the Soul Damned [11:14]



