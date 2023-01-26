chargement...

Les news du 26 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 26 Janvier 2023 Enslaved - Rotten Sound - Tribulation - Trastorned - Ominous Scriptures - Coffinborn - Iron Void - Sadist - They Grieve - Servant - Sonic Poison - Schavot - Solus Grief - Of Spite
»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous "Forest Dweller", troisième single issu du nouvel album d'ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) intitulé Heimdal. Celui-ci sortira le 3 mars sur Nuclear Blast Records :

01. Behind The Mirror
02. Congelia (Bandcamp)
03. Forest Dweller
04. Kingdom (Bandcamp)
05. The Eternal Sea
06. Caravans To The Outer Worlds
07. Heimdal

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Apocalypse, le nouvel album de ROTTEN SOUND (Grindcore, Finlande) sortira le 31 mars prochain sur Season Of Mist. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le clip de "Suburban Bliss" :

01. Pacify
02. Equality
03. Sharing (Bandcamp)
04. Apocalypse
05. Suburban Bliss
06. Renewables
07. Newsflash
08. Digital Bliss
09. True And False
10. Denialist
11. Nothingness
12. Fight Back
13. Patriots
14. Ownership
15. Science
16. Empowered
17. Breach
18. Inflation

»
(Lien direct)
TRIBULATION (Dark Rock, Suède) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain EP intitulé Hamartia qui sortira le 7 avril sur Century Media Records. Il s'agit du titre "Axis Mundi" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
TRASTORNED (Blackened Thrash Metal, Chili) propose son premier longue-durée Into the Void en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Witch Hunt
2. Metal Violence
3. Black Fire
4. Miasma Of Death
5. Into The Void
6. Dreadful Fate (Interlude)
7. Insanity
8. Reborn Through Hate


»
(Lien direct)
OMINOUS SCRIPTURES (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) a dévoilé son nouveau disque Rituals of Mass Self-Ignition en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

01 Demonic Totem I Am
02 Rituals of Mass Self-ignition
03 Enraged
04 Fanning the Flames
05 Serpentine Wisdom
06 Mangled Perception
07 Inhabitant of the Lacrimarium
08 Codex Rescriptus

»
(Lien direct)
COFFINBORN (Death Metal, Hongrie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Infernal Entombment" issu de son premier long-format Cadaveric Retribution à paraître le 23 février via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Self-Mutilation of the Soul
2. Undead Ceremony
3. Flesheater
4. Lycanthropic Devourment
5. Cleansed by Putrefaction
6. Infernal Entombment
7. Gruesome Fate
8. Cadaveric Retribution

»
(Lien direct)
IRON VOID (Doom Metal, Angleterre) propose son nouvel opus IV en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Call Of The Void
2. Grave Dance
3. Living On The Earth
4. Pandora's Box
5. Blind Dead
6. She
7. Lords Of The Wasteland
8. Slave One
9. Last Rites

»
(Lien direct)
SADIST (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) a réenregistré le titre "Breathin' Cancer" pour les trente ans de son premier album Above The Light.

»
(Lien direct)
THEY GRIEVE (Atmospheric Sludge/Drone/Post-Metal, Canada) sortira son premier full-length To Which I Bore Witness le 24 février chez Silent Pendulum Records. Tracklist :

1. Wither (7:12)
2. Under the Weight (7:23)
3. If Light Should Appear (7:00)
4. To Which I Bore Witness (6:43)
5. Guided (3:18)
6. Weakness (8:01)

Durée totale : 39:40

»
(Lien direct)
SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque cet été via MDD Records. Il contiendra huit morceaux.

»
(Lien direct)
SONIC POISON (Grind/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son premier longue-durée Eruption qui sort demain sur Pulverised Records (CD), Me Saco un Ojo Records (LP) et Caligari Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Reeking Earth
2. Impenetrable Force
3. Repulsive Reactions
4. Carbonized
5. Ouroboros
6. Taste of Inferiority
7. Grinding Fear
8. The Scavenger
9. Antihesis
10. No Time
11. War on Drugs
12. Library Slasher
13. Eruption
14. Radiate the Masses
15. Uprising
16. World we Knew

»
(Lien direct)
SCHAVOT (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son nouvel opus Kronieken uit de nevel en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Void Wanderer Productions. Tracklist :

1. Onmens (4:12)
2. Geestenrijk (4:27)
3. Heksenwaan (4:21)
4. Hijs de zeilen (5:10)
5. Zwart water (4:47)
6. Kerberos (3:40)
7. Niet alleen de avond valt (6:04)
8. De laatste dans gedanst (5:21)

Durée totale : 38:02

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SOLUS GRIEF (Atmospheric Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier long-format With a Last Exhale le 27 février via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Under Choking White Veils [9:11]
2. Life Has Left This Place [9:29]
3. With a Last Exhale [10:23]
4. Yearning of the Soul Damned [11:14]

»
(Lien direct)
OF SPITE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Riddle Redemption le 31 mars sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Aether
2. Olen
3. Sunila
4. Senufo
5. Bird of Prey
6. Murderous
7. Agonia
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
26 Janvier 2023

