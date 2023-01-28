chargement...

Les news du 28 Janvier 2023

News
Lions Metal Festival - Pestilence - Sequestrum - Unholy Craft - Xalpen - Intöxicated - Vorna - Grandiosa Muete - AT THE ALTAR OF THE HORNED GOD - SKRYING MIRROR - YAAROTH - Astriferous - Expunged
(Lien direct)
Le LIONS METAL FESTIVAL vient d'annoncer la venue de PESTILENCE (Progressive Death Metal, Pays-Bas). On rappelle que l'événement aura lieu les samedi 3 et dimanche 4 juin 2023 à Montagny (69). L'affiche est pour le moment constituée de :

ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal)
BELPHEGOR (Black Death)
PESTILENCE (Death Metal)
PARASITE INC (Melodeath)
CYTOTOXIN (Death Metal)
NECROTTED (Death Metal)
+ 13 groupes

(Lien direct)
SEQUESTRUM (Death Metal avec des membres de Chaotian, Phrenelith et Undergang, Danemark) vient de sortir son premier EP Pickled Preservation via Extremely Rotten Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Giblet Excreter
02. Preserved to Last
03. Necromucouphagia
04. Guts
05. Consigned to Humus
06. Human Broth
07. Dis-Organ-Ized (Impetigo tribute)

(Lien direct)
UNHOLY CRAFT (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Naar All Tid er Omme le 27 février sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Naar All Tid er Omme
2. Vitriolic Winds of Hate
3. En Askedrøm
4. We Are Your Death
5. For Thee I Long
6. As I Gaze Upon the End
7. En Sjels Pinsle
8. I Taaken

(Lien direct)
XALPEN (Black Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le titre "Moon-Woman" extrait de son nouveau disque The Curse of Kwányep qui sort le 24 mars chez Black Lodge Records. Tracklist :

01. K´yewé
02. Chenke
03. Kòlpèwsh
04. The Curse of Kwányep
05. The Beast from the East
06. Kash Wayèwèn Qèr
07. Mah-Ká Xalpen
08. Daughters of the Nightside
09. Moon-Woman
10. Hain Koijn Harsho
11. Diabolica (Angeles del Infierno cover)


(Lien direct)
INTÖXICATED (Speed/Thrash, Allemagne) a signé sur MDD Records pour la sortie cet été d'un nouvel opus qui contiendra huit morceaux.

(Lien direct)
VORNA (Folk/Pagan/Black, Finlande) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Aamunkoi à paraître le 21 avril via Lifeforce Records. Il s'agit de "Hiljaisuus ei kestä". Tracklist :

01. Hiljaisuus ei kestä
02. Harva päättää hyvästeistään
03. Valo
04. Aika pakenee
05. Kallioilla
06. Muualle
07. Raja
08. Meri
09. Aamunkoi

(Lien direct)
Le one-man band GRANDIOSA MUETE (Death Metal, Costa Rica) vient de sortir son premier long-format Egregor sur le label français Bitume. Il a été enregistré par le seul membre Max Gutierrez au Cavan Studio et mixé et masterisé par Colin Marston (Gorguts, Imperial Triumphant ...) au Studio Menegroth - The Thousand Caves. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Mercurio
2. Destino
3. Hereje
4. Oculto
5. Isis sin velo
6. Arcano
7. Sibila
8. Sincretismo

(Lien direct)
AT THE ALTAR OF THE HORNED GOD (Black Experimental, Espagne), sortira son nouvel opus, "Heart of Silence", le 3 Mars prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records. Pochette, premier extrait, et tracklist ont déjà été dévoilés, plus qu'à patienter !


1. Listen
2. Closing Circle
3. Heart of Silence
4. Chthonic Summoning
5. Guardian of the Threshold
6. Anointed with Fire
7. God Is in the Rain
8. Severing Light


(Lien direct)
SKRYING MIRROR (Black / Death Metal, USA), n-ième projet de Matron Thorn (Ævangelist, Benighted In Sodom, Oblivion Gate, Obscuring Veil, Hex Arcana, Præternatura, Death Fetishist), sortira son premier long-format intitulé "Omnimalevolence" le 3 Mars prochain chez les Italiens de I, Voidhanger Records. Pochette, tracklist, ainsi qu'un premier extrait, sont à découvrir :


1. Naught
2. Fractals 04:10
3. Yearn
4. Temptress
5. Famine
6. Lux
7. Intravenous
8. Abjurer
9. Failure


(Lien direct)
YAAROTH (Doom progressif, USA) sortira son premier long-format, "The Man in the Wood", le 3 Mars prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records. Pochette, tracklist et premier extrait sont d'ores et déjà disponibles :

1. Ancient Sea Town
2. The Subterranean Stench
3. God of Panic
4. They Seek Baryba
5. Cassap


(Lien direct)
Intitulé Pulsations From The Black Orb, le premier album d'ASTRIFEROUS (Death Metal, Costa-Rica) sortira le 10 mars prochain sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records et Pulverised Records. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Teleport Haze" :

01. Intro (The Black Orb)
02. Blinding The Seven Eyes Of God
03. Teleport Haze
04. Metasymbiosis
05. Forlorn And Immemorial
06. Ominous And Malevolent
07. Lunomancy
08. Symmetries That Should Not Be

(Lien direct)
EXPUNGED (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Visions Of Agony le 17 mars sur CDN Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Under A Veil Of Demise" :
