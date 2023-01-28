»

(Lien direct) AT THE ALTAR OF THE HORNED GOD (Black Experimental, Espagne), sortira son nouvel opus, "Heart of Silence", le 3 Mars prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records. Pochette, premier extrait, et tracklist ont déjà été dévoilés, plus qu'à patienter !





1. Listen

2. Closing Circle

3. Heart of Silence

4. Chthonic Summoning

5. Guardian of the Threshold

6. Anointed with Fire

7. God Is in the Rain

8. Severing Light



<a href="https://i-voidhangerrecords.bandcamp.com/album/heart-of-silence">Heart of Silence by AT THE ALTAR OF THE HORNED GOD</a>