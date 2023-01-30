Les news du 30 Janvier 2023
|HYSTERIA (Black / Death, France) sortira son quatrième album intitulé Heretic, Sadistic And Sexual Ecstasy à la fin de l'année via Adipocère. Le groupe va entrer prochainement en studio pour enregistrer neuf nouveaux morceaux, affaire à suivre !
