Les news du 31 Janvier 2023 News Les news du 31 Janvier 2023 Hyperdontia - Firmament - Inferion - Outlaw - Stillbirth - Death Vanish » (Lien direct) HYPERDONTIA (Death Metal, Danemark / Turquie) sortira le 15 mars prochain sur Dark Descend Records (CD), Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Desiccated Records (cassette) un nouveau EP intitulé Deranged. En voici un extrait avec le morceau "Deluded" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Nauseating Hallucinations

02. Deluded

03. Degradations Of The Flesh



<a href="https://darkdescentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/deluded">Deluded by Hyperdontia</a>

» (Lien direct) FIRMAMENT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Hide & Seek" extrait de son premier longue-durée We Don't Rise, We Just Fall à paraître le 24 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Firmament

2. The Void

3. Dreams Of Misery

4. Live In The Night

5. Loosing You

6. Hide & Seek

7. On The Edge

8. No Future

9. Last Desire





» (Lien direct) INFERION (Blackened Melodic Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier long-format Given To the Ground (1999) le 10 février au format CD digipak. Tracklist :



1. Given To The Ground

2. Luxor Massacre

3. Entering Death Without A Name

4. Killing Off Life

5. Religious War

6. When The Fire Dies

7. Realm of Solitude

8. Angelic Suffering

9. Further Into The Vortex

10. Entering Death Without A Name (2023 Re-Recording)*

11. Killing Off Life (2023 Re-Recording)*

12. Religious War (2023 Re-Recording)*



*Digital-only bonus tracks



<a href="https://inferion.bandcamp.com/album/given-to-the-ground-2023-digipack-reissue">Given To The Ground (2023 Digipack Reissue) by Inferion</a>

» (Lien direct) OUTLAW (Black Metal, Brésil/Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Reaching Beyond Assiah le 31 mars chez AOP Records. Tracklist :



1. Bliss of Soul

2. To Burn This World And Dissolve The Flesh

3. Beyond The Realms Of God

4. The Unending Night

5. Everything That Becomes Nothing

6. The Serpent's Chant

7. Reaching Beyond Assiah





» (Lien direct) STILLBIRTH (Brutal Death/Deathcore, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Homo Deus le 7 avril via Distortion Music Group. Tracklist :



1. THE HUNT

2. DISGRACED

3. PROCLAIM THE ANARCHY

4. HOMO DEUS

5. SLAUGHTERED AND DISEMBOWELED

6. RISING FROM THE ASHES

7. AUTONOMOUS ERADICATION

8. SEED OF JUDGEMENT

9. DESCENDING (Dedicated to Dominik "Pumpa" König)

10. TRIBUNAL OF PENANCE (Feat. Todor Manojlovic)

11. GET OUT (Feat. Sanjay Kumar)

» (Lien direct) DEATH VANISH (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Hermitic Fire le 17 mars sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :



1. Conquer With Solar Might

2. From Down There

3. Old Magick and Tyrant

4. Hermitic Fire

5. Doctrine of a Beast



<a href="https://eternaldeath.bandcamp.com/album/hermitic-fire">Hermitic Fire by Death Vanish</a>

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 30 Janvier 2023

Hysteria

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE