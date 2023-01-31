HYPERDONTIA (Death Metal, Danemark / Turquie) sortira le 15 mars prochain sur Dark Descend Records (CD), Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Desiccated Records (cassette) un nouveau EP intitulé Deranged. En voici un extrait avec le morceau "Deluded" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Nauseating Hallucinations
02. Deluded
03. Degradations Of The Flesh
FIRMAMENT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Hide & Seek" extrait de son premier longue-durée We Don't Rise, We Just Fall à paraître le 24 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Firmament
2. The Void
3. Dreams Of Misery
4. Live In The Night
5. Loosing You
6. Hide & Seek
7. On The Edge
8. No Future
9. Last Desire
INFERION (Blackened Melodic Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier long-format Given To the Ground (1999) le 10 février au format CD digipak. Tracklist :
1. Given To The Ground
2. Luxor Massacre
3. Entering Death Without A Name
4. Killing Off Life
5. Religious War
6. When The Fire Dies
7. Realm of Solitude
8. Angelic Suffering
9. Further Into The Vortex
10. Entering Death Without A Name (2023 Re-Recording)*
11. Killing Off Life (2023 Re-Recording)*
12. Religious War (2023 Re-Recording)*
STILLBIRTH (Brutal Death/Deathcore, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Homo Deus le 7 avril via Distortion Music Group. Tracklist :
1. THE HUNT
2. DISGRACED
3. PROCLAIM THE ANARCHY
4. HOMO DEUS
5. SLAUGHTERED AND DISEMBOWELED
6. RISING FROM THE ASHES
7. AUTONOMOUS ERADICATION
8. SEED OF JUDGEMENT
9. DESCENDING (Dedicated to Dominik "Pumpa" König)
10. TRIBUNAL OF PENANCE (Feat. Todor Manojlovic)
11. GET OUT (Feat. Sanjay Kumar)
