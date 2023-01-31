chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
119 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Blutgebunden (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les sorties de 2022
 Les sorties de 2022 - Vos a... (S)
Par Vae Victis		   
Crusher
 Crusher - Corporal Punishment (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 31 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 31 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Medieval Demon
 Medieval Demon - Black Coven (C)
Par Juan Sanchez		   
Riverside
 Riverside - ID.Entity (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Les news du 29 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 29 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Wędrujący Wiatr
 Wędrujący Wiatr - Zorzysta ... (C)
Par rudler242		   
Miscreance
 Miscreance - Convergence (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Ulcerate
 Ulcerate - Everything is Fire (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Maȟpíya Lúta
 Maȟpíya Lúta - Wóohitike (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Vanden Plas
 Vanden Plas - Far Off Grace (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Deströyer 666
 Deströyer 666 - Never Surre... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 31 Janvier 2023

News
Les news du 31 Janvier 2023 Hyperdontia - Firmament - Inferion - Outlaw - Stillbirth - Death Vanish
»
(Lien direct)
HYPERDONTIA (Death Metal, Danemark / Turquie) sortira le 15 mars prochain sur Dark Descend Records (CD), Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Desiccated Records (cassette) un nouveau EP intitulé Deranged. En voici un extrait avec le morceau "Deluded" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Nauseating Hallucinations
02. Deluded
03. Degradations Of The Flesh

»
(Lien direct)
FIRMAMENT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Hide & Seek" extrait de son premier longue-durée We Don't Rise, We Just Fall à paraître le 24 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Firmament
2. The Void
3. Dreams Of Misery
4. Live In The Night
5. Loosing You
6. Hide & Seek
7. On The Edge
8. No Future
9. Last Desire

»
(Lien direct)
INFERION (Blackened Melodic Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier long-format Given To the Ground (1999) le 10 février au format CD digipak. Tracklist :

1. Given To The Ground
2. Luxor Massacre
3. Entering Death Without A Name
4. Killing Off Life
5. Religious War
6. When The Fire Dies
7. Realm of Solitude
8. Angelic Suffering
9. Further Into The Vortex
10. Entering Death Without A Name (2023 Re-Recording)*
11. Killing Off Life (2023 Re-Recording)*
12. Religious War (2023 Re-Recording)*

*Digital-only bonus tracks

»
(Lien direct)
OUTLAW (Black Metal, Brésil/Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Reaching Beyond Assiah le 31 mars chez AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Bliss of Soul
2. To Burn This World And Dissolve The Flesh
3. Beyond The Realms Of God
4. The Unending Night
5. Everything That Becomes Nothing
6. The Serpent's Chant
7. Reaching Beyond Assiah

»
(Lien direct)
STILLBIRTH (Brutal Death/Deathcore, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Homo Deus le 7 avril via Distortion Music Group. Tracklist :

1. THE HUNT
2. DISGRACED
3. PROCLAIM THE ANARCHY
4. HOMO DEUS
5. SLAUGHTERED AND DISEMBOWELED
6. RISING FROM THE ASHES
7. AUTONOMOUS ERADICATION
8. SEED OF JUDGEMENT
9. DESCENDING (Dedicated to Dominik "Pumpa" König)
10. TRIBUNAL OF PENANCE (Feat. Todor Manojlovic)
11. GET OUT (Feat. Sanjay Kumar)

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH VANISH (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Hermitic Fire le 17 mars sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Conquer With Solar Might
2. From Down There
3. Old Magick and Tyrant
4. Hermitic Fire
5. Doctrine of a Beast
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
31 Janvier 2023

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

AxGxB citer
AxGxB
31/01/2023 17:26
Pouah, le titre d'Hyperdontia. Sont bien énervés. Vivement !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Muvitium
 Muvitium
Under Vemodets Töcken
2021 - Purity Through Fire		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht
Blutgebunden
2022 - Dunkel Bunker		   
Lithopedion
 Lithopedion
ex (EP)
2022 - Knives Out Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia
Death Metal - 2015 - Danemark		   
Lithopedion
ex (EP)
Lire la chronique
Muvitium
Under Vemodets Töcken
Lire la chronique
Wolfnacht
Blutgebunden
Lire la chronique
Death Reich
The Final Plague (EP)
Lire la chronique
Les sorties de 2022
Vos albums et déceptions de...
Voir le sondage
Crusher
Corporal Punishment
Lire la chronique
Kamizol-K
Exile
Lire la chronique
Death Like Mass
Matka Na Sabacie (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kringa
All Stillborn Fires, Lick M...
Lire la chronique
Lacerated
The Vile Domain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vrenth
Succumb To Chaos
Lire la chronique
Vanhävd
Vila
Lire la chronique
Maȟpíya Lúta
Wóohitike
Lire la chronique
Truth Decayed
Faded Visions I (EP)
Lire la chronique
Deströyer 666
Never Surrender
Lire la chronique
Grá
Lycaon
Lire la chronique
Trucido / Deterioration
Wet Brain / Smudge (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Suicidal Madness
Par-delà le bien et le mal
Lire la chronique
Nuclear Storm
Tales from the Depth
Lire la chronique
Medieval Demon
Black Coven
Lire la chronique
Dysmal
Gates To Apperception
Lire la chronique
Miscreance
Convergence
Lire la chronique
Hibernus Mortis
The Monoliths Of Cursed Slu...
Lire la chronique
Riverside
ID.Entity
Lire la chronique
Moonlight Sorcery
Piercing Through the Frozen...
Lire la chronique
Physiology of Darkness
Human Circle
Lire la chronique
Messe Mortuaire
Nocturnal Demonic Visitatio...
Lire la chronique
Appalling
Sacrilege
Lire la chronique
Helmet
Strap It On
Lire la chronique
Ebony Pendant / Lamp Of Murmuur
Plenilunar Requiems (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique