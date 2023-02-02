chargement...

Helmet
 Helmet - Meantime (C)
Par Raziel		   
Les sorties de 2022
 Les sorties de 2022 - Vos a... (S)
Par Fabulon		   
Undeath
 Undeath - It's Time​.​.​.​T... (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Blutgebunden (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Crusher
 Crusher - Corporal Punishment (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 31 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 31 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Medieval Demon
 Medieval Demon - Black Coven (C)
Par Juan Sanchez		   
Riverside
 Riverside - ID.Entity (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Les news du 29 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 29 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Wędrujący Wiatr
 Wędrujący Wiatr - Zorzysta ... (C)
Par rudler242		   
Miscreance
 Miscreance - Convergence (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   

Les news du 2 Février 2023

Les news du 2 Février 2023 Spirit Possession - Nervochaos - Bacchus - Aara - Anarkhon - Funebre - Megaton Sword - Telomyras - Carma - Siege Of Power - Carathis - Deimos' Dawn
SPIRIT POSSESSION (Possessed Black / Heavy / Punk) vient d'annoncer la sortie imminente de son deuxième album, intitulé "Of the Sign...". Il paraîtra le 31 Mars prochain. Tracklist, pochette et extrait ont été dévoilés :

1. Orthodox Weapons
2. Second Possession
3. Of The Sign...
4. Inhale The Hovering Keys
5. The Hex
6. Practitioners Of Power
7. Hierarchical Skin
8. Enter The Golden Sign
9. The Altar


NERVOCHAOS (Death Metal Poussif, Brésil) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Chthonic Wrath qui sortira le 31 mars via Emanzipation Records. "Son Of Sin" s'écoute ici :

BACCHUS (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) sortira son premier long-format II le 17 avril sur Debemur Morti Productions.

AARA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Suisse) sortira son nouvel opus Triade III: Nyx le 31 mars chez Debemur Morti Productions. Tracklist :

1. Heimgesucht
2. Emphase der Seelenpein
3. Moribunda
4. Unstern
5. Des Wanderers Traum
6. Edo et Edam

ANARKHON (Death Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel album Obiasot Dwybat Ptnotun le 17 mars via Debemur Morti Productions. Tracklist :

1. Deliberate Chaos Caused By Violations of the Laws of Nature
2. Levitating Among Unspeakable Cosmic Anomalies
3. The Devourer of Eons Manipulates the Inanimate Called Named Man
4. Whispering the Mantra of Death In Horrendous Ecstasy
5. The Colossal Deformed Hallucination Distort and Violates the State of Entropy
6. The Aura of Extinction
7. Dissolution of the Firmament Through the Wrath of Spectral Emanations
8. Only Being In a State of Total Delirium Will You Be Able to Pronounce the Name of the Unfathomable Nightmare


FUNEBRE (Death Metal, Finlande) va rééditer sa Demo '90 le 16 mars sur Xtreem Music dans le cadre de la collection 10 Inches of Deathcult.

MEGATON SWORD (Epic Heavy Metal, USA) a posté le morceau "Cowards Remain" figurant sur son nouveau disque Might & Power prévu le 24 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Raving Light of Day [5:06]
2. Iron Plains [5:54]
3. Power [4:31]
4. Cowards Remain [4:16]
5. Raikaszi [4:40]
6. All Wicked Schemes Unite [5:01]
7. Might [4:29]
8. Babe Eternal [5:27]

TELOMYRAS (Heavy Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Colorless", deuxième extrait de son nouvel EP éponyme qui sort le 18 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Cambion
2. Colorless
3. First Blood
4. Hydra
5. Throne Of Ruin

CARMA (Black/Funeral Doom, Portugal) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Monumento" extrait de son nouvel opus Ossadas à venir le 3 mars chez Monumental Rex. Tracklist :

1. Leirão 1
2. Jazigo
3. Memória
4. Leirão 4
5. Paz
6. Destino
7. Leirão 7
8. Monumento
9. Saudade

Le all-star band SIEGE OF POWER (Death/Doom/Punk avec Chris Reifert de Autopsy au chant et des membres et ex-membres de Asphyx, Hail of Bullets, Thanatos, USA/Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album This Is Tomorrow le 17 février via Metal Blade. Tracklist :

Force Fed Fear
Sinister Christians
Scavengers
Zero Containment
Ghosts of Humanity
As the World Crumbles
Oblivion
Deeper Wounds
The Devil's Grasp
No Salvation
This is Tomorrow

CARATHIS (Black Metal, Autriche) sortira demain en CD via Personal Records une compilation double-EP intitulé Amethyst & Moonstone que vous pouvez écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. The Sacred Walls
2. The Crimson Gate
3. The Forsaken Realm
4. The Fallen Star
5. The Amethyst Fortess
6. The Portal
7. The Procession
8. The Prayer
9. The Priestess

DEIMOS' DAWN (Thrash Metal avec l'ex-Morgoth Marc Grewe au chant, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Anthem of the Lost le 14 avril sur MDD Records.
Thrasho Sagamore + Jean-Clint + Keyser
2 Février 2023

