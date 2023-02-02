»

(Lien direct) ANARKHON (Death Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouvel album Obiasot Dwybat Ptnotun le 17 mars via Debemur Morti Productions. Tracklist :



1. Deliberate Chaos Caused By Violations of the Laws of Nature

2. Levitating Among Unspeakable Cosmic Anomalies

3. The Devourer of Eons Manipulates the Inanimate Called Named Man

4. Whispering the Mantra of Death In Horrendous Ecstasy

5. The Colossal Deformed Hallucination Distort and Violates the State of Entropy

6. The Aura of Extinction

7. Dissolution of the Firmament Through the Wrath of Spectral Emanations

8. Only Being In a State of Total Delirium Will You Be Able to Pronounce the Name of the Unfathomable Nightmare



