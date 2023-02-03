»

(Lien direct) RUNEMAGICK (Death / Doom, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Beyond The Cenotaph Of Mankind le 28 avril sur Hammerheart Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Endless Night and Eternal End" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Archaic Magick (After The Red Sun)

02. Endless Night and Eternal End

03. Revocation Of Spectral Paths

04. The Storm Rode Beyond The Firmament

05. Nocturnal Deities Of Winter

06. Beyond The Cenotaph Of Mankind



