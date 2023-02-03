chargement...

Les news du 3 Février 2023

News
Les news du 3 Février 2023 Runemagick - Úlfúð - Metal Church - Ocean of Grief - Korrupt - Baltavar - Helldrifter - A Diadem of Dead Stars - Desolate Realm
»
(Lien direct)
RUNEMAGICK (Death / Doom, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Beyond The Cenotaph Of Mankind le 28 avril sur Hammerheart Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Endless Night and Eternal End" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Archaic Magick (After The Red Sun)
02. Endless Night and Eternal End
03. Revocation Of Spectral Paths
04. The Storm Rode Beyond The Firmament
05. Nocturnal Deities Of Winter
06. Beyond The Cenotaph Of Mankind

»
(Lien direct)
ÚLFÚÐ (Black/Death Metal, Islande) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Of Existential Distortion qui sortira le 17 mars via Dark Descent. "Where Strange Lights Dances" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
METAL CHURCH (Power/Thrash/Heavy, USA) vient d'annoncer l'arrivée du chanteur Marc Lopes (Ross the Boss, Let Us Prey) dans ses rangs.

»
(Lien direct)
OCEAN OF GRIEF (Melodic Doom/Death, Grèce) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Unspoken Actions" figurant sur son nouvel album Pale Existence prévu le 3 mars chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Poetry For The Dead
2. Dale Of Haunted Shades
3. Unspoken Actions
4. Imprisoned Between Worlds
5. Cryptic Constellations
6. Pale Wisdom
7. Undeserving

»
(Lien direct)
KORRUPT (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) sortira son nouveau disque Secret Sorrows le 1er mars sur Holler Records. Le titre "Hail Seitan" vient d'être mis en ligne.

»
(Lien direct)
BALTAVAR (Groove/Thrash, Bulgarie) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 3 mars de son nouvel opus Dark Science. Tracklist :

1. The Library
2. Angel's Shadow
3. The Devil's Altar
4. Hunter of souls
5. Burn it all
6. Beautiful
7. Temptation ft. Teodora Stoyanova (Freija)
8. Raven's Destiny
9. My World
10. Shine of Darkness
11. Who are You
12. Burn Boom Fire

»
(Lien direct)
HELLDRIFTER (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) travaille actuellement sur un nouvel album.

»
(Lien direct)
A DIADEM OF DEAD STARS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé l'écoute intégrale de sa compilation Emerald Sunsets à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour sur III Damnation Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Furrow of Woes [7:08]
2. And Swallows Flew Away From This Land [7:08]
3. The Light That Burns [6:10]
4. Of Green Pastures [6:55]

»
(Lien direct)
DESOLATE REALM (Heavy/Doom, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Legions le 17 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Legions
2. Final Dawn
3. Forsaken Groun
4. Revelation
5. Betrayal
6. The Lost One
7. Through the Depths
8. Eternal Winter
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
3 Février 2023

