Les news du 4 Février 2023
News
Les news du 4 Février 2023 Nucleus - Azath - National Napalm Syndicate - Nothing Sacred - Hanging Garden - Countless Skies - Black Water Sunset - Funeral Winds - Moonthoth - Altari - Fange - The Grifted - Depravation - Fagus - Hellcrash - FesterDecay
|NUCLEUS (Death Metal, USA) et AZATH (Death Metal, USA) sortent le 6 février un split EP, Inculcate / In Reptilian Pathways, via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :
1. Nucleus - Inculcate
2. Azath - In Reptilian Pathways
|NATIONAL NAPALM SYNDICATE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Venomous Encounters" issu de son disque The New Hell paru l'année dernière sur Iron Shield Records.
|NOTHING SACRED (Power/Thrash, Australie) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Leviathan
1. Leviathan - 3:27
2. Drone - 4:35
3. Guardian - 3:40
4. SirMegma - 3:02
5. Sudden Death - 2:29
6. DroneTrance - 4:33
Durée totale : 21:49
|HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The Fireside" tiré de son nouvel opus The Garden à venir le 24 mars via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. The Garden
2. The Four Winds
3. The Construct
4. The Song of Spring
5. The Fire at First Dawn
6. The Nightfall
7. The Stolen Fire
8. The Journey
9. The Derelict Bay
10. The Fireside
11. The Resolute
|COUNTLESS SKIES (Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira le 5 mai sur Willowtip Records une compilation intitulée Resonance et enregistrée live en studio avec la violoncelliste Arianna Mahsayeh. Tracklist :
1. Daybreak (4:20)
2. Summit (6:01)
3. Glow (20:15)
4. Wanderer (5:47)
5. Tempest (5:10)
|BLACK WATER SUNSET (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Engraved Spectral Aeons en auto-production. On y retrouve notamment en guest George Kollias (ex-Nile, batterie), Matt Harvey (Exhumed, Gruesome ..., chant) et Mattias Ia Eklundh (Freak Kitchen, guitare). Tracklist :
1. Dragging the Damned
2. Moonlit Immolation
3. Eternal Suicide
4. Abyss
5. Misanthropic
6. Engraved Spectral Aeons
7. Recycled
|FUNERAL WINDS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Stigmata Mali qui sort le 24 février via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Open the Wounds [5:18]
2. Stigmata Mali [3:52]
3. By these Hands, By Your Command [4:17]
4. Odious Emanations [3:45]
5. The Angles of Darkness [3:17]
6. Ferocious Revelations [4:44]
7. Purified by Acausal Flames [4:30]
8. The Bornless Forever [5:15]
|MOONTHOTH (Black Metal, Pologne) offre son nouvel album Uroczysko en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 7 février en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Uroczysko
2. Pomrok
3. Brzask odmętem zgaszony
4. Żercy pieśń krucza
5. Żalnik
6. Wołchwowe widziadła
7. Martwe twe żywota
8. Popielnik
9. Chram Chorsa
|ALTARI (Black/Folk, Islande) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son premier full-length Kröflueldar pour le 14 avril sur Svart Records.
|FANGE (Industrial Sludge/Death, France) a dévoilé un court-métrage pour les titres "À La Racine" et "Sang-Vinaigre" extraits de son nouveau disque Privation à paraître le 10 mars chez Throatruiner Records. Tracklist :
1. À La Racine
2. Sang-Vinaigre
3. Les Crocs Limés
4. Né Pour Trahir
5. Enfers Inoculés
6. Portes D'Ivoire
7. Extrême-Onction
|THE GRIFTED (Death Metal avec des ex-Tiamt, Treblinka, Septic Grave et Mr. Death, Suède) sortira son premier longue-durée Doomsday & Salvation le 7 avril via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Fractured
2. Behind Me In Ruins
3. Closure
4. Bleed Before My Eyes
5. The Maggots Feast
6. This Place of Madness
7. Days of the End
8. When a Phoenix Dies
9. Hope for Death
10. You Will Never Live
11. Doomsday and Salvation
|DEPRAVATION (Black/Death/Crust, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Im Schatten" qui figure sur son nouvel opus IV: Letvm dont la sortie est programmée pour le 17 février sur Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
1. Nur einen Spalt
2. Vampire Burial
3. War Dreams of Itself
4. Involuntary Violence
5. Im Schatten
6. Lessons of Darkness
7. Certain Death
8. Suffering
9. Sadness
|FAGUS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Neptun I" issu de son premier longue-durée Inter prévu le 10 mars chez Silent Future Recordings. Tracklist :
1. Aurora
2. Neptun I
3. Tyche
4. Jenseits des Höhenzugs
5. Zerfall des Lichts
6. Et In Arcadia Ego
|HELLCRASH (Black/Speed, Italie) a posté le morceau "Graveripper" tiré de son nouvel album Demonic Assassinatiön qui sort le 24 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Volcanic Outburst
3. Okkvlthammer
4. Satan's Crypt
5. Usurper of Hell
6. Abyss of Lucifer
7. Serpent Skullfuck
8. Finit Hic Deo
9. Graveripper
10. Demonic Assassinatiön
11. Outro
|FESTERDECAY (Goregrind, Japon) a mis en ligne un autre extrait de son premier long-format Reality Rotten to the Core à venir le 24 février sur Everlasting Spew Records. Il s'agit de "Scum's Karma". Tracklist :
01. Rotten Fester Decay
02. Hash the Tongue
03. Fall in Grind
04. Disintegration of Organs
05. Aborticide
06. Stench of Decay
07. Psychopharmacist
08. From the Dark Tomb
09. Exposing the Skin Tissue
10. Carcasses' Revenge
11. Cryptic Wounds
12. Liquidized Gallbladder
13. Scum's Karma
14. Reconstruction of Malignant Miasma
