chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
187 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Kringa
 Kringa - All Stillborn Fire... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Aamongandr (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Crusher
 Crusher - Corporal Punishment (C)
Par Solarian		   
Misþyrming
 Misþyrming - Með Hamri (C)
Par Solarian		   
Helmet
 Helmet - Meantime (C)
Par Raziel		   
Les sorties de 2022
 Les sorties de 2022 - Vos a... (S)
Par Fabulon		   
Undeath
 Undeath - It's Time​.​.​.​T... (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Blutgebunden (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 31 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 31 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Medieval Demon
 Medieval Demon - Black Coven (C)
Par Juan Sanchez		   
Riverside
 Riverside - ID.Entity (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Les news du 29 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 29 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 4 Février 2023

News
Les news du 4 Février 2023 Nucleus - Azath - National Napalm Syndicate - Nothing Sacred - Hanging Garden - Countless Skies - Black Water Sunset - Funeral Winds - Moonthoth - Altari - Fange - The Grifted - Depravation - Fagus - Hellcrash - FesterDecay
»
(Lien direct)
NUCLEUS (Death Metal, USA) et AZATH (Death Metal, USA) sortent le 6 février un split EP, Inculcate / In Reptilian Pathways, via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist :

1. Nucleus - Inculcate
2. Azath - In Reptilian Pathways

»
(Lien direct)
NATIONAL NAPALM SYNDICATE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Venomous Encounters" issu de son disque The New Hell paru l'année dernière sur Iron Shield Records.

»
(Lien direct)
NOTHING SACRED (Power/Thrash, Australie) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Leviathan
1. Leviathan - 3:27
2. Drone - 4:35
3. Guardian - 3:40
4. SirMegma - 3:02
5. Sudden Death - 2:29
6. DroneTrance - 4:33

Durée totale : 21:49

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The Fireside" tiré de son nouvel opus The Garden à venir le 24 mars via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. The Garden
2. The Four Winds
3. The Construct
4. The Song of Spring
5. The Fire at First Dawn
6. The Nightfall
7. The Stolen Fire
8. The Journey
9. The Derelict Bay
10. The Fireside
11. The Resolute

»
(Lien direct)
COUNTLESS SKIES (Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira le 5 mai sur Willowtip Records une compilation intitulée Resonance et enregistrée live en studio avec la violoncelliste Arianna Mahsayeh. Tracklist :

1. Daybreak (4:20)
2. Summit (6:01)
3. Glow (20:15)
4. Wanderer (5:47)
5. Tempest (5:10)

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK WATER SUNSET (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Engraved Spectral Aeons en auto-production. On y retrouve notamment en guest George Kollias (ex-Nile, batterie), Matt Harvey (Exhumed, Gruesome ..., chant) et Mattias Ia Eklundh (Freak Kitchen, guitare). Tracklist :

1. Dragging the Damned
2. Moonlit Immolation
3. Eternal Suicide
4. Abyss
5. Misanthropic
6. Engraved Spectral Aeons
7. Recycled

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERAL WINDS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Stigmata Mali qui sort le 24 février via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Open the Wounds [5:18]
2. Stigmata Mali [3:52]
3. By these Hands, By Your Command [4:17]
4. Odious Emanations [3:45]
5. The Angles of Darkness [3:17]
6. Ferocious Revelations [4:44]
7. Purified by Acausal Flames [4:30]
8. The Bornless Forever [5:15]

»
(Lien direct)
MOONTHOTH (Black Metal, Pologne) offre son nouvel album Uroczysko en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 7 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Uroczysko
2. Pomrok
3. Brzask odmętem zgaszony
4. Żercy pieśń krucza
5. Żalnik
6. Wołchwowe widziadła
7. Martwe twe żywota
8. Popielnik
9. Chram Chorsa

»
(Lien direct)
ALTARI (Black/Folk, Islande) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son premier full-length Kröflueldar pour le 14 avril sur Svart Records.

»
(Lien direct)
FANGE (Industrial Sludge/Death, France) a dévoilé un court-métrage pour les titres "À La Racine" et "Sang-Vinaigre" extraits de son nouveau disque Privation à paraître le 10 mars chez Throatruiner Records. Tracklist :

1. À La Racine
2. Sang-Vinaigre
3. Les Crocs Limés
4. Né Pour Trahir
5. Enfers Inoculés
6. Portes D'Ivoire
7. Extrême-Onction

»
(Lien direct)
THE GRIFTED (Death Metal avec des ex-Tiamt, Treblinka, Septic Grave et Mr. Death, Suède) sortira son premier longue-durée Doomsday & Salvation le 7 avril via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Fractured
2. Behind Me In Ruins
3. Closure
4. Bleed Before My Eyes
5. The Maggots Feast
6. This Place of Madness
7. Days of the End
8. When a Phoenix Dies
9. Hope for Death
10. You Will Never Live
11. Doomsday and Salvation

»
(Lien direct)
DEPRAVATION (Black/Death/Crust, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Im Schatten" qui figure sur son nouvel opus IV: Letvm dont la sortie est programmée pour le 17 février sur Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

1. Nur einen Spalt
2. Vampire Burial
3. War Dreams of Itself
4. Involuntary Violence
5. Im Schatten
6. Lessons of Darkness
7. Certain Death
8. Suffering
9. Sadness

»
(Lien direct)
FAGUS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Neptun I" issu de son premier longue-durée Inter prévu le 10 mars chez Silent Future Recordings. Tracklist :

1. Aurora
2. Neptun I
3. Tyche
4. Jenseits des Höhenzugs
5. Zerfall des Lichts
6. Et In Arcadia Ego

»
(Lien direct)
HELLCRASH (Black/Speed, Italie) a posté le morceau "Graveripper" tiré de son nouvel album Demonic Assassinatiön qui sort le 24 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Volcanic Outburst
3. Okkvlthammer
4. Satan's Crypt
5. Usurper of Hell
6. Abyss of Lucifer
7. Serpent Skullfuck
8. Finit Hic Deo
9. Graveripper
10. Demonic Assassinatiön
11. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
FESTERDECAY (Goregrind, Japon) a mis en ligne un autre extrait de son premier long-format Reality Rotten to the Core à venir le 24 février sur Everlasting Spew Records. Il s'agit de "Scum's Karma". Tracklist :

01. Rotten Fester Decay
02. Hash the Tongue
03. Fall in Grind
04. Disintegration of Organs
05. Aborticide
06. Stench of Decay
07. Psychopharmacist
08. From the Dark Tomb
09. Exposing the Skin Tissue
10. Carcasses' Revenge
11. Cryptic Wounds
12. Liquidized Gallbladder
13. Scum's Karma
14. Reconstruction of Malignant Miasma
Thrasho Keyser
4 Février 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Opal Insight
 Opal Insight
Heir to Anger
2022 - Indépendant / Meuse Music Records		   
Katatonia
 Katatonia
Sky Void Of Stars
2023 - Napalm Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Azath
 Azath
Death Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Fange
 Fange
Industrial Death Metal / Sludge - 2013 - France		   
Hanging Garden
 Hanging Garden
Doom/Death/Post-rock - 2004 - Finlande		   
Nucleus
 Nucleus
Death Metal - 2012 - Etats-Unis		   
Katatonia
Sky Void Of Stars
Lire la chronique
Opal Insight
Heir to Anger
Lire la chronique
Taphos
Blood Plethora (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Misþyrming
Með Hamri
Lire la chronique
Helmet
Meantime
Lire la chronique
Lithopedion
ex (EP)
Lire la chronique
Muvitium
Under Vemodets Töcken
Lire la chronique
Wolfnacht
Blutgebunden
Lire la chronique
Death Reich
The Final Plague (EP)
Lire la chronique
Les sorties de 2022
Vos albums et déceptions de...
Voir le sondage
Crusher
Corporal Punishment
Lire la chronique
Kamizol-K
Exile
Lire la chronique
Death Like Mass
Matka Na Sabacie (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kringa
All Stillborn Fires, Lick M...
Lire la chronique
Lacerated
The Vile Domain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vrenth
Succumb To Chaos
Lire la chronique
Vanhävd
Vila
Lire la chronique
Maȟpíya Lúta
Wóohitike
Lire la chronique
Truth Decayed
Faded Visions I (EP)
Lire la chronique
Deströyer 666
Never Surrender
Lire la chronique
Grá
Lycaon
Lire la chronique
Trucido / Deterioration
Wet Brain / Smudge (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Suicidal Madness
Par-delà le bien et le mal
Lire la chronique
Nuclear Storm
Tales from the Depth
Lire la chronique
Medieval Demon
Black Coven
Lire la chronique
Dysmal
Gates To Apperception
Lire la chronique
Miscreance
Convergence
Lire la chronique
Hibernus Mortis
The Monoliths Of Cursed Slu...
Lire la chronique
Riverside
ID.Entity
Lire la chronique
Moonlight Sorcery
Piercing Through the Frozen...
Lire la chronique