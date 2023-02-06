chargement...

Les news du 6 Février 2023

News
Les news du 6 Février 2023 Hellish - Dust Bolt - Lions Metal Festival 2023
»
(Lien direct)
HELLISH (Blackened Thrash Metal, Chili) a annoncé sa séparation, sans donner plus de détails.

»
(Lien direct)
DUST BOLT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) s'ajoute à l'affiche du LIONS METAL FESTIVAL 2023 qui se tiendra le samedi 3 et le dimanche 4 juin à Montagny (69). L'affiche est pour le moment constituée de :

ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal)
BELPHEGOR (Black Death)
PESTILENCE (Death Metal)
PARASITE INC (Melodeath)
DUST BOLT (Thrash Metal)
CYTOTOXIN (Death Metal)
NECROTTED (Death Metal)
+ 12 groupes à annoncer
Thrasho Keyser
6 Février 2023

