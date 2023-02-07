chargement...

Les news du 7 Février 2023

News
Les news du 7 Février 2023 Drain - Satanika - Lucifuge - Mortalus - Häxanu - Superbeast - Décryptal
»
(Lien direct)
DRAIN (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel album cette année sur Epitaph Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Living Proof et sortira le 5 mai prochain. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Evil Finds Light" :

01. Run Your Luck
02. FTS (KYS)
03. Devil's Itch
04. Evil Finds Light
05. Imposter
06. Intermission (feat. Shakewell)
07. Weight Of The World
08. Watch You Burn (Bandcamp)
09. Good Good Things
10. Living Proof

»
(Lien direct)
SATANIKA (Black / Thrash Metal, Italie) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Horde Of Disgust qui sortira le 24 février via Osmose Productions. "Tentacles Of Horror" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFUGE (Black / Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Monoliths Of Wrath le 28 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Les pré-commandes sont d'ores et déjà disponibles ici.

»
(Lien direct)
MORTALUS (Heavy/Thrash, USA) propose le titre "The FiXX" tiré de son nouvel opus We Are Human à venir le 24 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Battle Born
2. The FiXX
3. Fearless
4. Intended Victims
5. Dearest friEND
6. Blood Red Sunset
7. We Are Human
8. Danger Zone

»
(Lien direct)
HÄXANU (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouvel album Totenpass en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Θάρσει
2. Death Euphoria
3. Thriambus
4. Threnoidia
5. Sparagmos
6. Ephòdion
7. οὐδεὶς ἀθάνατος
8. Totenpass

»
(Lien direct)
SUPERBEAST (Death/Thrash, Japon) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour son nouveau single "Cold Blooded Killing"

»
(Lien direct)
DÉCRYPTAL (Death Metal, Québec) sortira sa première démo Sabazios Culte au format cassette sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (Europe) et Rotted Life Records (Amérique du Nord). Tracklist :

1. Pendu par Phobethor
2. Virulence Ectoplasmique
3. Les Barques Volantes de Sarnath
4. Flétrissement
5. Sabazios Culte
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
7 Février 2023

