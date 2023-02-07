DRAIN (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel album cette année sur Epitaph Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Living Proof et sortira le 5 mai prochain. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Evil Finds Light" :
01. Run Your Luck
02. FTS (KYS)
03. Devil's Itch
04. Evil Finds Light
05. Imposter
06. Intermission (feat. Shakewell)
07. Weight Of The World
08. Watch You Burn (Bandcamp)
09. Good Good Things
10. Living Proof
