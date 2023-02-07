»

(Lien direct) MORTALUS (Heavy/Thrash, USA) propose le titre "The FiXX" tiré de son nouvel opus We Are Human à venir le 24 février en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Battle Born

2. The FiXX

3. Fearless

4. Intended Victims

5. Dearest friEND

6. Blood Red Sunset

7. We Are Human

8. Danger Zone



<a href="https://mortalus.bandcamp.com/album/we-are-human">We Are Human by Mortalus</a>