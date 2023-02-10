chargement...

Les news du 10 Février 2023 Enforcer - Poison Ruïn - Narrow Head - Mezzrow - Yskelgroth - Shores of Null - Hoofmark - Aglo - Kuoleman Galleria
ENFORCER (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Nostalgia qui sortira le 5 mai via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Armageddon:
2. Unshackle Me
3. Coming Alive
4. Heartbeats
5. Demon
6. Kiss Of Death
7. Nostalgia
8. No Tomorrow
9. At The End Of The Rainbow
10. Metal Supremacia
11. White Lights In The USA
12. Keep The Flame Alive
13. When The Thunder Roars (Cross Fire)

»
(Lien direct)
POISON RUÏN (Post-Punk / Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Härvest le 14 avril prochain sur Relapse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :

01. Pinnacle Of Ecstasy
02. Tome Of Illusion
03. Torture Chamber
04. Härvest
05. Frozen Blood
06. Resurrection I
07. Resurrection II
08. Augur Die
09. Blighted Quarter
10. Bastards Dance
11. Slowly Through The Dark

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui sur Run For Cover que sort le troisième album de NARROW HEAD (Grunge / Shoegaze, USA). Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. The Real
02. Moments Of Clarity
03. Sunday
04. Trepanation
05. Breakup Song
06. Fine Day
07. Caroline
08. The World
09. Gearhead
10. Flesh & Solitude
11. The Comedown
12. Soft To Touch

»
(Lien direct)
MEZZROW (Thrash, Suède) sortira son nouvel album le 21 avril prochain via Fireflash Records!. Celui-ci aura pour titre Summon Thy Demons. L'artwork est signé Pär Olofsson. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Through The Eyes Of The Ancient Gods" et "Beneath The Sea Of Silence" :

»
(Lien direct)
YSKELGROTH (Black/Death, Espagne) sortira son nouvel opus Bleeding of the Hideous le 4 avril chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. The Morbid Earth
2. Prone to Gobble Life
3. Omnicidal End
4. Aeons Empty
5. Plagueridder
6. Spasmic Extinction
7. Primal Expulsion
8. Riddance of the Graves
9. Path to Devourment

»
(Lien direct)
SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "My Darkest Years" qui figure sur son nouvel opus qui sort le 24 mars via Spikerot Records. Tracklist :

1. Transitory - 1:20
2. Destination Woe - 4:52
3. The Last Flower - 4:59
4. Darkness Won't Take Me - 4:14
5. Nothing Left To Burn - 4:55
6. Old Scars - 4:23
7. The First Son - 2:17
8. A Nature In Disguise - 6:26
9. My Darkest Years - 4:56
10. Fading As One - 5:19
11. A New Death Is Born - 4:54

Durée totale : 48:40

Bonus Tracks (CD and digital only)
12. Underwater Oddity - 4:18
13. Blazing Sunlight - 1:57

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band HOOFMARK (Experimental Black Metal/Country, Portugal) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Folktales of the Archdemon" extrait de son dernier album Blood Red Lullabies sorti en novembre 2022.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band AGLO (Death/Doom/Sludge, Australie) a mis en ligne le titre "Collector" extrait de son nouvel EP Into the Maze à paraître le 16 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Into the Maze
2. Parasites
3. Darkened Mirror
4. Collector
5. Past
6. The Journey Home

»
(Lien direct)
KUOLEMAN GALLERIA (Black 'n Roll, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Pedon Synty le 24 mars sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Pedon synty
2. Kolmas
3. Kipupiste
4. Sieluvaras
5. Häpeäpaalu
6. Kuoleman morsian
7. Pelin henki
8. Taudinkantaja
9. Päätös
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
10 Février 2023

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

AxGxB citer
AxGxB
10/02/2023 14:06
Si tout le prochain Enforcer est de cet acabit, le groupe aura retrouvé un peu de sa superbe !
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
10/02/2023 09:48
Poison Ruïn sur Relapse, je ne l'avais pas vu venir celle-ci. Cool pour eux. Ce premier extrait est ultra cool en tout cas !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
