(Lien direct) Consuming Aberration, le premier album de PUTRID YELL (Death Metal, Chili) sortira le 14 avril 2023 sur Pulverised Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. The Search

02. Consuming Aberration

03. Desire Of Death

04. Re-Animator

05. Forgotten Souls

06. Charred Corpses

07. Indescribable Evil Instinct

08. Process Through Death

09. Deadly Ashes

10. Wrenching Putrid Yell



