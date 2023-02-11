Les news du 11 Février 2023
News
Les news du 11 Février 2023 Malicious - Putrid Yell
|»
|MALICIOUS (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira sur le 7 avril prochain ur Invictus Productions un EP intitulé Merciless Storm. En voici un extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Merciless Storm
02. Invasive Terror
03. Ambient Sonic Annihilation
04. Chronic Quake
|
|»
|Intitulé Consuming Aberration, le premier album de PUTRID YELL (Death Metal, Chili) sortira le 14 avril 2023 sur Pulverised Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Search
02. Consuming Aberration
03. Desire Of Death
04. Re-Animator
05. Forgotten Souls
06. Charred Corpses
07. Indescribable Evil Instinct
08. Process Through Death
09. Deadly Ashes
10. Wrenching Putrid Yell
|
