(Lien direct) CARNOSUS (Progressive Death/Thrash, Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Visions of Infinihility en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Ossein Larcenist

2. Calamity Crawl

3. Castle of Grief

4. Fermenting Blastospheres of Future Putridity

5. In Debt to Oblivion

6. Devourer of Light

7. Procession of Depression

8. Towards Infinihilistic Purity

9. Among Worms It Was Whispered



<a href="https://carnosus.bandcamp.com/album/visions-of-infinihility">Visions of Infinihility by Carnosus</a>