ASPHAGOR (Black Metal, Autriche) a dévoilé le titre "The Great Erosion" issu de son nouveau disque Pyrogenesis à paraître le 10 mars chez MDD Records. Tracklist :
01. Ex Cathedra
02. Nine Moons
03. The Mizaru Doctrine
04. Matricide
05. The Great Erosion
06. Scales Of Retribution
07. Pyrogenesis
08. Summoning
09. Pavor Nocturnus
10. The Architect
11. Ghost Of Aphelion
CARNOSUS (Progressive Death/Thrash, Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Visions of Infinihility en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Ossein Larcenist
2. Calamity Crawl
3. Castle of Grief
4. Fermenting Blastospheres of Future Putridity
5. In Debt to Oblivion
6. Devourer of Light
7. Procession of Depression
8. Towards Infinihilistic Purity
9. Among Worms It Was Whispered
BODYFARM (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Wicked Red" extrait de son nouvel album Ultimate Abomination à venir le 24 février via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Torment [3:30]
2. Symbolical Warfare [4:45]
3. The Wicked Red [5:19]
4. Blasting Tyranny [3:47]
5. The Swamp [6:35]
6. Carving Repentance [4:58]
7. Empire of Iniquity [3:50]
8. Soul Damnation [3:50]
9. Sacrilege of the Fallen [3:31]
10. Charlatan Messiah [3:33]
Intitulé Consuming Aberration, le premier album de PUTRID YELL (Death Metal, Chili) sortira le 14 avril 2023 sur Pulverised Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Search
02. Consuming Aberration
03. Desire Of Death
04. Re-Animator
05. Forgotten Souls
06. Charred Corpses
07. Indescribable Evil Instinct
08. Process Through Death
09. Deadly Ashes
10. Wrenching Putrid Yell
