chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
128 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 8 Février 2023
 Les news du 8 Février 2023 ... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head - Of Kingdom A... (C)
Par MUSTIS 666		   
Les news du 10 Février 2023
 Les news du 10 Février 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Mourning Forest
 Mourning Forest - L'immonde... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Misþyrming
 Misþyrming - Með Hamri (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Crusher
 Crusher - Corporal Punishment (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Blutgebunden (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Helmet
 Helmet - Meantime (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - On Death's ... (C)
Par rudler242		   
Kringa
 Kringa - All Stillborn Fire... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Aamongandr (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les sorties de 2022
 Les sorties de 2022 - Vos a... (S)
Par Fabulon		   
Undeath
 Undeath - It's Time​.​.​.​T... (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Les news du 31 Janvier 2023
 Les news du 31 Janvier 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 11 Février 2023

News
Les news du 11 Février 2023 Minenwerfer - Asphagor - Carnosus - Bodyfarm - Sermon - Grafvitnir - Malicious - Putrid Yell
»
(Lien direct)
MINENWERFER (Black Metal, USA) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Feuerwalze qui sort le 10 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Cemetery Fields [6:07]
2. Feuerwalze [6:47]
3. Eternal Attrition [8:00]
4. Nachtschreck [7:50]
5. Sturmtruppen III (Sommekämpfer) [5:27]
6. Shrapnel Exsanguination [5:54]
7. Labyrinthine Trench Sectors [8:28]

»
(Lien direct)
ASPHAGOR (Black Metal, Autriche) a dévoilé le titre "The Great Erosion" issu de son nouveau disque Pyrogenesis à paraître le 10 mars chez MDD Records. Tracklist :

01. Ex Cathedra
02. Nine Moons
03. The Mizaru Doctrine
04. Matricide
05. The Great Erosion
06. Scales Of Retribution
07. Pyrogenesis
08. Summoning
09. Pavor Nocturnus
10. The Architect
11. Ghost Of Aphelion

»
(Lien direct)
CARNOSUS (Progressive Death/Thrash, Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Visions of Infinihility en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Ossein Larcenist
2. Calamity Crawl
3. Castle of Grief
4. Fermenting Blastospheres of Future Putridity
5. In Debt to Oblivion
6. Devourer of Light
7. Procession of Depression
8. Towards Infinihilistic Purity
9. Among Worms It Was Whispered

»
(Lien direct)
BODYFARM (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Wicked Red" extrait de son nouvel album Ultimate Abomination à venir le 24 février via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Torment [3:30]
2. Symbolical Warfare [4:45]
3. The Wicked Red [5:19]
4. Blasting Tyranny [3:47]
5. The Swamp [6:35]
6. Carving Repentance [4:58]
7. Empire of Iniquity [3:50]
8. Soul Damnation [3:50]
9. Sacrilege of the Fallen [3:31]
10. Charlatan Messiah [3:33]

»
(Lien direct)
SERMON (Doom/Death/Gothic, Turquie) vient de sortir son premier long-format sur Bitume. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Posthomous
2. Silver Splinter
3. Flawless Entropy
4. Requitement
5. Cerulean
6. Destined to Decline
7. Gnostic Dissensus
8. The Jupiterian Effect

»
(Lien direct)
GRAFVITNIR (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) a signé sur Shadow Records.

»
(Lien direct)
MALICIOUS (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira le 7 avril prochain sur Invictus Productions un EP intitulé Merciless Storm. En voici un extrait avec le morceau-titre :

01. Merciless Storm
02. Invasive Terror
03. Ambient Sonic Annihilation
04. Chronic Quake

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Consuming Aberration, le premier album de PUTRID YELL (Death Metal, Chili) sortira le 14 avril 2023 sur Pulverised Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Search
02. Consuming Aberration
03. Desire Of Death
04. Re-Animator
05. Forgotten Souls
06. Charred Corpses
07. Indescribable Evil Instinct
08. Process Through Death
09. Deadly Ashes
10. Wrenching Putrid Yell
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
11 Février 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm
Death Metal - 2009 - Pays-Bas		   
Malicious
 Malicious
Death Metal - 2011 - Finlande		   
Pharmacist
Carnal Pollution (EP)
Lire la chronique
Høstsol
L​ä​nge leve dö​den
Lire la chronique
Ritual Death
Ritual Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Faruln
Anti Spirit
Lire la chronique
Astriferous / Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
Astriferous / Bloodsoaked N...
Lire la chronique
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Organ Maggots
Lire la chronique
Profane Order
One Nightmare Unto Another
Lire la chronique
Obvurt
Triumph Beyond Adversity
Lire la chronique
Mourning Forest
L'immonde Fanaison
Lire la chronique
Acod
Cryptic Curse (EP)
Lire la chronique
Katatonia
Sky Void Of Stars
Lire la chronique
Opal Insight
Heir to Anger
Lire la chronique
Taphos
Blood Plethora (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Misþyrming
Með Hamri
Lire la chronique
Helmet
Meantime
Lire la chronique
Lithopedion
ex (EP)
Lire la chronique
Muvitium
Under Vemodets Töcken
Lire la chronique
Wolfnacht
Blutgebunden
Lire la chronique
Death Reich
The Final Plague (EP)
Lire la chronique
Les sorties de 2022
Vos albums et déceptions de...
Voir le sondage
Crusher
Corporal Punishment
Lire la chronique
Kamizol-K
Exile
Lire la chronique
Death Like Mass
Matka Na Sabacie (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kringa
All Stillborn Fires, Lick M...
Lire la chronique
Lacerated
The Vile Domain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vrenth
Succumb To Chaos
Lire la chronique
Vanhävd
Vila
Lire la chronique
Maȟpíya Lúta
Wóohitike
Lire la chronique
Truth Decayed
Faded Visions I (EP)
Lire la chronique
Deströyer 666
Never Surrender
Lire la chronique